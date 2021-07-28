https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-cuban-american-democrat-torches-progressive-media-and-politicians-for-ignoring-true-cause-of-cuba-protests

A Cuban-American Democrat slammed the mainstream media for ignoring the underlying cause of widespread protests in Cuba.

Cuba is presently witnessing the largest protest movement against its communist regime in decades. When the protests began on July 11, many media outlets pointed toward the island’s rising COVID-19 case count and the lack of vaccines. Meanwhile, Democratic politicians — such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) — emphasized the notion that the American embargo drives the nation’s hardships.

In response, Elina Barredo — a Cuban-American doctoral student who identifies as a Democrat — published a video on social media expressing disappointment in the Left’s coverage of the Cuba protests.

“I have a message for CNN, for NPR, for President Biden, and for all of the progressive media and politicians,” she said. “I want to know why you’re so afraid to cover the news in Cuba right now by saying the truth. Why are you so afraid of calling Cuba’s protests… the protests for freedom from the dictatorship?”

“They’re chanting for the end of the dictatorship,” she continued. “You’re covering these protests by saying that they’re asking for vaccines, they’re asking for food, they’re asking for blackouts to end — no, no, no. That’s not what they’re asking for. Listen to them — it’s loud and clear. Abajo de la dictadura — down with the dictatorship.”

“If you keep bringing the embargo in… that’s the same narrative that the oppressors are using there,” Barredo observed. “They’re blaming everything on the embargo. Stop bringing the embargo up.”

“We need the truth right now. And there’s nothing un-progressive about that — there’s nothing un-progressive about saying that the Cubans are trying to get rid of one of the worst dictatorships in the history of Latin America.”

Barredo told The Daily Wire that she created the video to “expose the bias in the media,” because she knew that “anyone who listened to or read the news and wasn’t Cuban could be easily fooled into thinking that the protesters simply wanted the economy to improve and receive COVID vaccines.”

“I wanted to clarify that their sole petition was for the dictatorship to end and to have a transition into democracy,” she said.

“Policymakers and journalists often have an agenda that establishes preconceived notions of what’s right and wrong,” Barredo continued. “They either work on automatic pilot, selling the message they need to support their political affiliation, or deliberately manipulate the content to lead the opinion towards their intended narrative.”

Barredo observed that “the Democratic Party is programmed to highlight the idea that the embargo is the main cause of Cuba’s problems, so that’s what they do without digging in or inquiring further.”

“Most Cuban Democrats that I know are also outraged at the lack of transparency and confusing narrative that some media chooses to portray,” she added.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

