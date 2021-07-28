https://www.theblaze.com/shows/glenn-tv/capitol-riot-investigation

The Capitol riot was foolish and tragic, but Pelosi’s Select Committee “investigation” on the January 6 “insurrection” has devolved into a show trial complete with bad tears and bad acting. But this is just a charade designed to distract us.

What’s going on behind closed doors is truly nefarious. The Biden White House and the U.S. national security apparatus are seizing that event to redefine domestic terrorism and expand the powers of government to prevent it. There is an alarming blueprint for sweeping government action called the “National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism,” put together by the National Security Council.

On his Wednesday night special this week, Glenn Beck exposes the collusion between the Biden administration and Big Tech to surveil, root out, and silence America’s deplorables – all in the name of national security.

