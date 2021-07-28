http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/1CofwubFt1k/

What do Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton have in common? Both side with Nancy Pelosi, attack Donald Trump, and both were avid supporters of his impeachment.

Liz Cheney is a Clinton Republican who cannot be trusted to represent our interests in Congress. She must go!

Club for Growth Action launched a new ad, which is airing on TV and digital platforms across Wyoming during the Olympics, highlighting why Liz Cheney is wrong about Trump and is wrong for Congress.

Watch the ad above and click below to help send Cheney packing:

And Wyoming voters are catching on: A recent Club for Growth PAC poll found that Liz Cheney is completely underwater with her constituents.

Club for Growth Action has a long history of taking on RINO’s and holding members of Congress accountable when they vote like Big Government politicians.

That is why we’re unafraid to take on this fight and ensure Liz Cheney is defeated and replaced by a pro-growth, limited government conservative.

Want to help us defeat Cheney?

Sign the “Reject Cheney” Petition now to send a message that Liz Cheney no longer deserves to be in Congress!

