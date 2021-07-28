https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-senator-warren-blames-trump-republicans-in-ad-for-newsom

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) appeared in a new ad for Democratic Governor of California Gavin Newsom as he faces an intense recall election in his state.

In the ad, Warren blamed the recall on Republicans’ alleged attack on the right to vote and election results.

The ad stated:

Here’s the deal with the recall of Gavin Newsom. We’ve seen Trump Republicans across the country attacking election results and the right to vote. Now, they’re coming to grab power in California, abusing the recall process and costing taxpayers millions. Here’s how we stop them. Every Californian will get a mail-in ballot for the September 14th election. Vote ‘no’ to protect California and our democracy. Stop the Republican recall.

In his new efforts to get Californians vaccinated this week, Newsom, too, cast blame on people on the other side of the political aisle.

“When asked by MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin why 25 percent of Californians remain unvaccinated in the face of a Delta variant spike, Newsom pointed to ‘misinformation by right wing pundits, period, full stop,’” according to Politico.

“I watch them. I listen. I pay attention. They are misinforming people. They’re literally putting people’s lives at risk. People are dying,” Newsom said. “…There’s been a right wing talking point here and it’s overwhelmingly coming from certain networks and it’s having an impact on getting this disease behind us.”

As The Daily Wire reported earlier this week, Newsom is facing a recall election that, according to a new poll, could be very close and potentially successfully remove him.

“Californians who say they expect to vote in the September recall election are almost evenly divided over whether to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom from office, evidence of how pivotal voter turnout will be in deciding the governor’s political fate, according to a new UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times,” the paper wrote on Tuesday.

“The findings dispel the notion that California’s solid Democratic voter majority will provide an impenetrable shield for Newsom, and reveal a vulnerability created by a recall effort that has energized Republicans and been met with indifference by many Democrats and independent voters,” said the Times.

“The poll found that 47% of likely voters in the state support removing Newsom from office, while 50% oppose the move — ‘a difference just shy of the survey’s margin of error,’ the Times noted,” per The Daily Wire.

Even though the governor’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, lockdowns, and mandates fueled calls for his removal from office, Newsom has continued to push for enhanced mandates. On Monday, he announced that COVID-19 vaccines will be mandatory for state employees and health care workers, or they will need to undergo routine testing.

In a release, Newsom’s office said that the state also “encourages all local governments and businesses to adopt similar measures.”

As The Daily Wire reported on Monday, Newsom made a comparison between people who are not vaccinated and “drunk drivers” during an interview on CNN.

“Is it time governor to bring back a universal mask mandate, regardless of vaccination status there in California?” CNN anchor Victor Blackwell asked.

“Look, we don’t even have to have that debate. If we can just get everybody vaccinated that’s not vaccinated, that’s refusing to get vaccinated, that’s living vaccine free and impacting the rest of us,” Newsom responded. “It’s like drunk drivers. You don’t have the right to go out and drink and drive and put everybody else at risk, including your own life at risk.”

Watch the ad:

