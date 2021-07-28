https://www.theepochtimes.com/were-gonna-fight-the-liars-kevin-sorbo-on-hollywood-and-the-media_3922420.html

Actor and filmmaker Kevin Sorbo said that Hollywood and the media are promoting hate, anger, and decisiveness, and he intends to fight those “liars” with his own movies that “have a moral value.”

“Hollywood has an agenda. They want to push their agenda,” Sorbo said in a recent interview with EpochTV’s “CrossRoads” program.

“Who runs the culture? Hollywood and the media does. Why the media wants to promote hate, anger, divisiveness is beyond me. I don’t get it,” Sorbo continued, saying Hollywood and the media are doing “a great job” perpetuating hate and anger.

“See the way it’s playing on our streets today. You look at what’s going on with Antifa, [Black Lives Matter], the destruction, the hate, the anger, the violence, I mean, it just goes on and on and on,” Sorbo said. “It’s crazy what’s going on in our country right now.”

Sorbo said he wants to fight that negative influence with movies that “have a moral value.”

“I’m trying to do movies that have a moral value to them, that make you laugh, make you cry, make you think,” Sorbo continued. “Movies that have hope—we need hope more than anything—movies that got redemption, movies that got love, so that’s the kind of movies that I want to do, and I’m gonna keep doing those kinds of movies to fight … the crap that’s coming out of Hollywood.”

Sorbo, who won his fame by playing in the TV series “Hercules” in the 90s, now makes independent movies—movies produced outside Hollywood’s major studios.

Recently he just finished three movies, “The Girl Who Believes in Miracles,” “One Nation Under God,” and “Miracle in East Texas.” He’s currently doing a movie about former President Ronald Reagan.

Sorbo pointed out that 80 million households want movies that he makes, but Hollywood is not “paying attention” to those families. He also asked Americans to go to movie theaters to watch his movies—especially for the opening weekend—because he can’t spend a lot of money promoting his movies as Hollywood does.

Sorbo has been canceled by Hollywood and social media companies.

“I’ve been blacklisted. There’s no question,” Sorbo said. “This is the industry that screams freedom of speech and tolerance. But it’s a one-way street of both those subjects. The hypocrisy is beyond blatant out there.”

Facebook has taken down his account because he posted “the truth”—“look what these thousands of doctors are saying about mask-wearing,” Sorbo said.

“It’s not that I’m against masks. I’m just pro-face. I want to see faces out there.”

Twitter took away hundreds of thousands of his followers, but his account remains, Sorbo said.

“People need to wake up,” Sorbo said.

He pointed out that the media once again has done “such a great job” of brainwashing and frightening people.

“Look what they did with COVID,” Sorbo said. “Every level of government, every level of entertainment is pretty much using that fear to control our lives.”

“I’m tired of the hypocrisy. I’m tired of the dark. They hate the light, and I’m trying to bring light into their world,” Sorbo said.

“There’s nothing correct about political correctness. It’s all just insanity to me, so I’m gonna fight it,” Sorbo said, urging Americans to go to his website to get more information. “We’re gonna fight. We’re gonna fight the liars.”

