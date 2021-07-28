http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/kQTg2ps02pk/white-evangelicals-resist-covid-19-vaccine-most-among-religious-groups-11627464601

At 412 Murrieta, an evangelical church in Southern California, the pastor has frequently preached against Covid-19 vaccines.

Photo: Will Lester/Zuma Press

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...