ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill has died in his sleep at 72 years old.

The band confirmed the tragic news that the rock legend passed away in his Houston, Texas home.

2 Dusty Hill [left] has passed away Credit: Getty Images

2 He was 72 years old Credit: AP:Associated Press

“We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX,” bandmates Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard wrote in a statement.

“We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top.’

“We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C.’ You will be missed greatly, amigo.”

Hill recently suffered from a hip injury that forced him to drop out of several shows over the past week.

It is not clear if this was related to his death.

Read our Dusty Hill live blog for the latest news and updates…

At the time, the band let fans know about the change to their line-up, explaining that Elwood Francis, their longtime guitar tech, would be filling in for Dusty while he was out with his hip injury.

The members of ZZ Top, Billy, and Frank, would like to share that Dusty, their fearless Bass player, is on a short detour back to Texas, to address a hip issue,” the statement said.

“They await a speedy recovery and have him back pronto.”

A show is currently scheduled for Wednesday night in South Carolina, and it has not yet been revealed if the concert will continue as planned or be rescheduled.

More to follow…

