Earlier today President Biden said he couldn’t be prouder of the latest economic news, which included 2nd quarter GDP growth of 6.5 percent vs. expectations of 8.5 percent. Inflation also continues to be a big problem, and the fed chairman said yesterday that enhanced unemployment benefits have had a negative effect on the overall economy.

But when it comes to spiking the ball about an economic recovery, the Washington Post has Biden’s back:

Donald Trump Jr. is among those who noticed the Post’s spin:

It’s good to be a Democrat and have the MSM behind you.

So much heavy lifting that it’s going to get a hernia.

Because there needs to be more “building back better” or something.

