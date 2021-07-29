https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/29/100-percent-democrat-propaganda-wapo-spikes-the-economic-ball-hard-for-president-biden/

Earlier today President Biden said he couldn’t be prouder of the latest economic news, which included 2nd quarter GDP growth of 6.5 percent vs. expectations of 8.5 percent. Inflation also continues to be a big problem, and the fed chairman said yesterday that enhanced unemployment benefits have had a negative effect on the overall economy.

But when it comes to spiking the ball about an economic recovery, the Washington Post has Biden’s back:

The economy is officially recovered from the coronavirus pandemic. For the first time since covid took hold, economic output eclipsed its pre-pandemic high, after adjusting for inflation.https://t.co/SGuTxvWS5o — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 29, 2021

Donald Trump Jr. is among those who noticed the Post’s spin:

The Washington Post is 100% Democrat propaganda… pic.twitter.com/MQl2Ge0GG4 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 29, 2021

It’s good to be a Democrat and have the MSM behind you.

“after adjusting for inflation” doing a lot of heavy lifting. https://t.co/EfwXefVtOe — Tweet Man (@GuyWithTweet) July 29, 2021

So much heavy lifting that it’s going to get a hernia.

This..uh..this has a very “mission accomplished” feel to it, @washingtonpost… — ELH (@ForSureNotRobot) July 29, 2021

Wow. This is quite some spin. — BradCarpenter (@BradInCharlotte) July 29, 2021

That’s…not how math works https://t.co/maaUNzH3nQ — Delta Variant Dawg (@idiggedydawg) July 29, 2021

If everything is find..why are democrats after spending billions.for their socialist programs..??.. https://t.co/Vb9ZuDsKCy — Chaz (@chazmcgee2013) July 29, 2021

Because there needs to be more “building back better” or something.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

