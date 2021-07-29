http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-Bx2RLM0FOo/

Fifteen people were shot, one of them fatally, on Tuesday alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the shooting fatality occurred at 9:20 p.m. “in the 1400 block of South Lawndale Avenue.”

A man was standing outside when “someone got out of a blue sedan” and began shooting. The man was shot in the back and transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Chicago Tribune reported that the deceased victim was 40-years-old.

Democrat Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago has some of the toughest gun control laws in the land. And yet… https://t.co/It0LoDUXaW — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 23, 2021

Breitbart News noted that as least 15 were shot in Chicago on Monday, and one of the shooting victims succumbed to his wounds.

The number of Chicago shooting fatalities for July alone is now 95, according to HeyJackass.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.<

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

