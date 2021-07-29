https://cnsnews.com/index.php/article/washington/cnsnewscom-staff/infrastructure-bill-includes-24m-community-beautification

(CNSNews.com) – The $715-billion infrastructure bill that passed the U.S. House of Representatives earlier this month includes a $2,400,000 earmark for that is called a “Community Beautification Project” in Glendale, Calif., which sits in Rep. Adam Schiff’s congressional district.

Section 107 of the bill is entitled “Member Designated Project Authorizations.” It says: “The amount listed for each member designated project in the table…shall be available…for fiscal year 2022 to carry out each project.”

The 109th project listed in this section of the bill is called the “Community Beautification Project.” The bill specifies that it will get $2,400,000.

On his congressional website, Schiff explains this project.

“The project includes improvements of Concord Street between Fairmont Avenue and W. Glenoaks Boulevard, Patterson Avenue between Concord Street and Easterly Terminus, and Greydale Avenue between Patterson Avenue and Northerly Terminus, within zip codes 91202 and 91203,” says Schiff’s website. “The Project also includes storm drain improvements on Acacia Avenue between Boynton Street and S. Adams Street, within zip code 91205.”

“The funding is designated for the surface grinding and pavement of road, removal and repair of concrete improvements, such as sidewalks and driveways, removal and replacement of deteriorated traffic striping and pavement markings, which includes installation of advanced shared roadway green bicycle markings, and sanitary sewer and storm drain improvements,” it says.

“The project is anticipated to improve safety and access for all modes of transportation, while encouraging walking and biking to nearby local schools and community parks, benefiting underserved community constituents, as well as neighboring communities and all city visitors alike,” it says. “As part of this project, approximately 4,300 recycled tires will be used, reducing the amount of scrap rubber tires buried in landfills and impacting the environment. Finally, sewer and drain improvements will prevent surface flooding and improve roadway safety for all modes of transportation.”

