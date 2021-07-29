https://www.theblaze.com/news/michael-rapaport-rips-fauci-cdc-vaccines-masks

Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport took Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to task over what he suggests is confusing advice as it pertains to COVID-19 vaccinations and mask-wearing.

What are the details?

Rapaport made the cutting — and profane — remarks in a now-viral Twitter video.

He said, “I just watched Tony Fauci and CNN and Fox tell me that people with the vaccine — vaccinated people — are now spreading the coronavirus. A couple of weeks ago, couple of days ago, I was … yes, I’m vaccinated … ‘Be a hero, be vaccinated!’ I went from being a hero because I’m vaccinated, and now you motherf***ers are calling me a superspreader? I ain’t no f***in’ super spreader. Figure this s**t out!”

This isn’t the first time Rapaport has gone on an

expletive-laden rant against state and government handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

In December, Rapaport targeted Los Angeles Democratic Mayor Eric Garcetti and California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom for their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in Los Angeles County and across the state of California. In November, Garcetti canceled both indoor and outdoor dining as COVID-19 cases climbed across the city. Newsom’s regional stay-at-home order, which demanded area residents remain sheltered in place unless leaving the home for essential travel, was also in place at the time.

In videotaped remarks, Rapaport — who lives in Los Angeles — blasted state and local COVID-19 restrictions after he discovered an operational flea market near an area high school.

Filming the flea market, a furious Rapaport said, “Yo, look at this s**t! The f***in’ Melrose-Fairfax farmer’s market is poppin’! And I have no problem with all of these people making their money and making a living, but how the f*** is this OK, but right across the street, all the cafes, all of the restaurants are shut down?”

“Look at this s**t!” he demanded. “Get your money, but who’s making the decisions here? Garcetti, you f***! Gavin Newsom with the f***in’ good hair! You f***! Look, they got the music playing and all of this s**t! This s**t doesn’t make any f***in’ sense. This don’t make any f***in’ sense. This is why motherf***ers are pissed off and protesting!”

