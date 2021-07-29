https://noqreport.com/2021/07/29/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-threatens-to-tank-infrastructure-package-members-of-color-excluded-from-negotiations/
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks during a news conference to introduce the “Puerto Rico Self-Determination Act of 2021” at Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill March 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) threatened Wednesday to tank the $3.5 trillion reconciliation infrastructure package over Democrats excluding “members of color from negotiations.”
“Good luck tanking your own party’s investment on… infrastructure while presuming you’ll survive a 3 vote House margin – especially after choosing to exclude members of color from negotiations and calling that a ‘bipartisan accomplishment,’” Ocasio-Cortez retweeted a quote from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) that states she does not fully support the infrastructure package: Good luck tanking your own party’s investment on childcare, climate action, and infrastructure while presuming you’ll survive a 3 vote House margin – especially after choosing to exclude members of color from negotiations and calling that a “bipartisan accomplishment.” 👍🏽👍🏽 https://t.co/0VF8Z73vAa — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 28, 2021 “Sen. Kyrsten Sinema doesn’t support Democrats’ $3.5 trillion bill, clinches bipartisan infrastructure deal,” Arizona Republic ‘s political editor originally tweeted .
“I have also made clear that while I will support beginning this process, I do not support a […]
