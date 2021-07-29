https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/antifa-goons-get-beat-israel-rally-socal-video/

Antifa goons brawled and got beat up at a “We Are Israel” rally in El Cajon, California over the weekend where Mike Pompeo spoke.

Dozens of Antifa thugs dressed in black bloc showed up to the rally in SoCal to cause problems.

The two sides brawled and the conservatives gave Antifa a good beating.

Antifa used mace to push back the conservatives because they can’t fight.

TRENDING: MUST SEE: THOUSANDS of Trump Supporters Chanting, “TRUMP! TRUMP! TRUMP!” Greet Joe Biden in Pennsylvania (VIDEO)

VIDEO via News2Share (language warning):

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

