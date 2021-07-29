https://thelibertyloft.com/attention-white-kids-no-school-for-you/

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Dallas, Texas — A group purporting to be yet another “social justice organization” sent letters to white Democrats in the city’s wealthiest districts that urged them to sign a pledge that they won’t send their kids to Ivy League schools in the interest of racial equality.

The “Dallas Justice Now” sent out a “College Pledge” letter to the Highland Park Independent School District that demanded white residents of it and other wealthier areas, stating that the parents “pledge that your children will not apply or attend any Ivy League School.” The letter says that such residents should “back up your words” instead of just posting “Black Lives Matter” yard signs and Facebook posts.” Representatives with the group either declined or did not return even Newsweek‘s several requests Tuesday to discuss whether organizers are in support of social justice matters or were simply criticizing white Democrats in Dallas.

The sacrificial nature of the ‘Dallas Justice Now’ letter was astoundingly clear: “We understand that you are white and live within the Highland Park District and thus benefit from enormous privileges taken at the expense of communities of color,”

The letter claimed that white, wealthy Dallas parents should withhold their kids from America’s Top 50 colleges-so that Black children would have an opportunity to take their place. Apparently it is ones’ race, not grades that determine whether a spot is available.

“These schools have afforded white families ‘privilege’ for generations,” the letter continued, offering scathing criticism of whites in the Dallas area.

Nothing makes a group want to help out more than being told that it is their fault everything has gone into “deferred success.”

“You live in the whitest and wealthiest neighborhood in Dallas. Whether you know it or not, you earned or inherited your money through oppressing people of color. However, it is also our understanding that you are a Democrat and supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement which makes you one of our white allies and puts you in a position to correct these cruel injustices.”

A woman named ‘Jamila’ is listed on the “Dallas Justice Now” Facebook page, but a representative from a group called “Sideline” responded but declined to say who the organizers of the group are.

“We know this sounds like a tough commitment to make. But it is truly disheartening to see wealthy white folks sending charitable donations, posting #BlackLivesMatter on social media, or putting up yard signs as if to say that minimal effort is all they are prepared to do in the fight for racial justice,” Dallas Justice Now wrote in the flyer and on their website.

A “tough commitment.” It appears that the author misspelled “deranged.”

Support The Liberty Loft by donating via PayPal or donate with crypto. Your support helps us achieve our mission to deliver conservative news and opinion. You can find us on a wide variety of social media channels or subscribe to our notifications to receive all the latest information as it is released.

Share with others!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

