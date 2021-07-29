https://hannity.com/media-room/backlash-aoc-accused-of-judging-bipartisan-group-of-negotiators-based-on-skin-color/

Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez faced a growing backlash on social media Thursday after she bizarrely dismissed a group of bipartisan negotiators working on an Infrastructure bill because they lacked “members of color.”

“A lot of times, ‘bipartisan agreements’ are just as defined by who people in power agree to exclude than include,” posted AOC.

“Good luck tanking your own party’s investment on childcare, climate action, and infrastructure while presuming you’ll survive a 3 vote House margin – especially after choosing to exclude members of color from negotiations and calling that a ‘bipartisan accomplishment,’” she wrote to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

This from AOC, by the way, is not an argument. It is pure ad hominem that says noting about the bill or its merits. A healthy culture would repudiate her for judging legislation solely by the skin color of the people supporting it. https://t.co/vJO0toah2A — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 29, 2021

Good luck tanking your own party’s investment on childcare, climate action, and infrastructure while presuming you’ll survive a 3 vote House margin – especially after choosing to exclude members of color from negotiations and calling that a “bipartisan accomplishment.” 👍🏽👍🏽 https://t.co/0VF8Z73vAa — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 28, 2021

“Is this the Bipartisan Infrastructure Group or the audience at a Kid Rock concert?” added ‘Squad’ member Cori Bush.

Is this the Bipartisan Infrastructure Group or the audience at a Kid Rock concert?#NegotiationsSoWhite pic.twitter.com/qxVw4ar9x5 — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 28, 2021

“This from AOC, by the way, is not an argument,” Mark Hemingway, a senior writer at RealClearInvestigations, posted. “It is pure ad hominem that says [nothing] about the bill or its merits. A healthy culture would repudiate her for judging legislation solely by the skin color of the people supporting it.”

“The Senate voted Wednesday night to begin work on a nearly $1 trillion national infrastructure plan, acting with sudden speed after weeks of fits and starts once the White House and a bipartisan group of senators agreed on major provisions of the package that’s key to Biden’s agenda,” reports Fox News.

Read the full report here.

AOC ERUPTS: Far-Left Democrat Says Trump Voters Have ‘Drank the Poison of White Supremacy’ posted by Hannity Staff – 1.15.21 Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez escalated her war-of-words with Republican voters this week; saying supporters of the President have “drunk the poison of White Supremacy.” “A lot of people have drank the poison of white supremacy, and that’s what Donald Trump represents.”@AOC told viewers that President Trump represents “white supremacy,” and if you don’t know that, you “have a lot of work to do.” https://t.co/DNRFwfUlMl — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 14, 2021 “A lot of people have drank the poison of white supremacy, and that’s what Donald Trump represents,” said AOC. “Just is, and if, at this point, you haven’t recognized that and you don’t see it, maybe you have a lot of work to do, too,” she added. Read the full report at the Washington Examiner. AOC ERUPTS: Ocasio-Cortez Backs Boycott of NY POST Over 9/11 Front Page posted by Hannity Staff – 4.17.19 Embattled Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez escalated her war-of-words with the NY Post this week; supporting a national boycott against her hometown paper after they posted a fierce response to Rep. Ilhan Omar’s 9/11 remarks. “While President Trump repeatedly attacks the New York Times and other purveyors of ‘fake news,’ New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is targeting her own media foe: the New York Post,” reports Yahoo News. “In a Sunday interview with the Yahoo News podcast ‘Skullduggery,’ the freshman New York congresswoman explained why she is endorsing a boycott of the paper organized by local Yemeni-American bodega owners, calling the Post’s attack on her friend Rep. Ilhan Omar ‘beyond the pale,’” adds the author. Ocasio-Cortez backs boycott of New York Post over cover attacking Ilhan Omar https://t.co/sDxvZlg5v2 pic.twitter.com/ASv5alKKhL — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) April 17, 2019 Read the full story at Yahoo News.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

