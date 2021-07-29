https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/565492-biden-calls-on-states-to-offer-100-vaccine-incentives

President BidenJoe BidenBriahna Joy Gray: White House thinks extending student loan pause is a ‘bad look’ Biden to meet with 11 Democratic lawmakers on DACA: report Former New York state Senate candidate charged in riot MORE on Thursday called on state and local governments to use funds from his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan to offer $100 payments to individuals in order to incentivize coronavirus vaccinations.

The payments would be offered to newly vaccinated Americans to provide “an extra incentive to boost vaccination rates, protect communities, and save lives,” the Treasury Department said in an announcement Thursday afternoon.

“Treasury stands ready to give technical assistance to state and local governments so that they may use the funds effectively to support increased vaccination in their communities, and Treasury will partner with the Department of Health and Human Services throughout this effort,” it said.

The $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief law, which Biden signed in March, included $350 billion in funding to assist state, territorial and local governments in battling the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Treasury Department clarified in May that governments that receive funds could use them for vaccine incentive programs. Several states and private businesses have already offered vaccine incentives in the form of lotteries and free food and other goods.

The announcement represents the latest strategy by the Biden administration to incentivize vaccines amid the spread of the more contagious delta variant.

Almost 70 percent of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but vaccination rates have leveled off in recent weeks, and the percentage of people who are vaccinated in some areas of the country remains low.

Biden will deliver remarks Thursday afternoon on his vaccination strategy and the status of the country’s fight against the virus. He is expected to announce that the federal government will mandate that its employees get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to frequent testing.

“He will send a strong message to all Americans, unvaccinated and vaccinated, about the need to stay vigilant in our fight against the virus and he’ll make clear that his administration will continue to provide every resource needed to help communities and individuals across the country to curb the spread of the delta variant and boost vaccinations,” White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Karine Jean-PierreOvernight Health Care: Biden expected to announce vaccine requirement for federal workers | Republican governors revolt against CDC guidance | Pfizer: Third vaccine shot ‘strongly’ boosts immune response against delta Biden expected to announce vaccine requirement for federal workers this week Labor, environment groups push Congress for ‘bold’ manufacturing investments MORE told reporters Thursday afternoon.

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that even vaccinated Americans wear face masks indoors in areas of high transmission of COVID-19, citing new evidence that vaccinated people can spread the delta variant.

