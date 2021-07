Surfshark Privacy and free speech are under attack. Take back your internet freedom with

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he “used to drive an 18-wheeler.” The White House can’t seem to back this up. Biden was checking out a Mack Truck facility when, in his folksy, good-natured way, he let drop the info that he, too, “used to drive an 18-wheeler.”

“I used to drive an 18-wheeler, man,” he said.

“Oh yeah? That’s awesome,” a man said.

Driving an 18-wheeler is not something a person can do without training, and a special driving license. Biden has been in politics for more than 48 years.

When asked about the president’s claim by Fox News, the White House said that Biden rode in an 18-wheeler, as noted in a December of 1973 article in the Wilmington Evening News.

Fox News then noted to the White House that riding in an 18-wheeler and driving an 18-wheeler are not really the same thing. At that point, the White House told Fox News that Biden used to drive a school bus for a summer job.

School buses aren’t 18-wheelers.

Biden was speaking to the shop as part of his Made in America initiative on Wednesday.