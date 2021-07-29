https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-on-past-statement-about-vaccinated-not-needing-masks-was-true-at-the-time

President Joe Biden snapped at Fox News reporter Peter Doocy on Thursday after Doocy asked about Biden’s previous remarks from May that fully-vaccinated Americans no longer needed to wear masks.

“Mr. President, you said, if you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask,” Doocy said.

After initially denying that he had said that, Biden acknowledged that he did, in fact, state that, saying, “In May, that’s true.”

“That [was] true at the time because I thought there were people who were going to understand that getting vaccinated made a gigantic difference,” Biden said. “And what happened was, a new variant came along, they didn’t get vaccinated, it was spread more rapidly, and people, more people were getting sick. That’s the difference.”

WATCH:

Doocy vs. Biden 🔥 Doocy: You said if you were fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask.

Biden: I didn’t say that.

Doocy: You did. (….) Doocy: In May, you made it sound like the vaccine was the ticket to lose the mask forever.

Biden: That was true at the time. pic.twitter.com/0ITF0GZZqM — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 29, 2021

TRANSCRIPT:

PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS REPORTER: Mr. President, you said, if you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask. JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT: No, I didn’t say that. DOOCY: You did– BIDEN: I said if you’re fully vaccinated in an area where we do not have, but let me clarify– DOOCY: In May, you made it sound like– BIDEN: In May, that’s true. DOOCY: –[inaudible] mask forever. BIDEN: That [was] true at the time because I thought there were people who were going to understand that getting vaccinated made a gigantic difference. And what happened was, a new variant came along, they didn’t get vaccinated, it was spread more rapidly, and people, more people were getting sick. That’s the difference.

