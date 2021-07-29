https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/biden-spox-doesnt-rule-lockdowns-school-closures-video/

Karine Jean-Pierre

Joe Biden’s spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre didn’t rule out lockdowns and schools closures during Thursday’s press briefing.

Jean-Pierre said Joe Biden will “follow” the guidance.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked: “President Biden said that we are not returning to lockdowns, shut downs and school closures but he also once said that we didn’t have to wear masks anymore once we were vaccinated, so why should Americans trust him now?”

“Well because we listen to the scientists, we listen to the experts…this is a public health situation…” Jean-Pierre said.

Peter Doocy followed up with: “If scientists come to, at some point down the line and say ‘it is our opinion there should be shut downs and there should be school closures,’ you would do that?”

“Like I said, we listen to the CDC and the experts and their guidance…the CDC is a body that is very well respected and we follow their guidance,” Jean-Pierre said not ruling out more lockdowns.

These lockdowns and mandates will go into 2022 so the Democrats can hang on to the House by using mail-in ballots to cheat…AGAIN.

VIDEO:

