President Biden delivered some remarks today about the pandemic, and the way this administration is handling their supposed effort to get people vaccinated is the most counterproductive thing ever.

Biden said that in “hot spots” around the country, people who are vaccinated should wear masks so they don’t spread the virus to the unvaccinated:

BIDEN: “Even if you’ve been fully vaccinated…you could have the delta variant in your system” pic.twitter.com/XSICmm1114 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 29, 2021

So now the vaccinated are the spreaders?

Sooo, the vaccinated are giving it to the unvaccinated?! — Lisa Roberts (@BizRx) July 29, 2021

So go get vaccinated people!!!!!! Good messaging 🙄🙄 https://t.co/5fQNTrkB4x — M.S. (@thatgirl820) July 29, 2021

Sounds like getting vaccinated was a waste — jpcrotc (@jpcrotc) July 29, 2021

That’s the impression he’s giving and the White House either doesn’t realize it or doesn’t care.

As for the unvaccinated, Biden, who in his remarks said there’s too much “fear and misinformation” out there, said something that sounds a little fearful:

BIDEN: “If you’re out there unvaccinated, you don’t have to die. Read the news.” pic.twitter.com/yYRL8F4O2Y — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 29, 2021

Probably the least effective way of actually staying informed is “reading the news” from outlets that Biden would recommend.

No fear mongering in this administration. Nope. 😉 https://t.co/dqU5Sx6Jvl — God Blessed 1776 (@mustsayno) July 29, 2021

This guy is so bad at this. https://t.co/1nVM30mDU3 pic.twitter.com/DGXnopjGAx — The Hypocrisy | I Saved 16¢ (@GRynerra) July 29, 2021

