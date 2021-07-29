http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/S0Zo2okwWUs/biden-the-truck-driver-cmon-man.php

Yesterday, Joe Biden claimed that he “used to drive an 18-wheeler, man.” Biden said this to workers at the Mack Truck Lehigh Valley operations facility. Biden was there to pitch a new rule whereby any product purchased by the federal government must have at least 60 percent of the value of its component parts manufactured in the United States.

Did Biden ever drive an 18 wheeler? Probably not, considering that the White House couldn’t back up his claim.

Fox News reports:

When asked if the president had ever driven such a truck, a White House spokesperson pointed to a December 1973 article from the Wilmington Evening Journal that showed Biden rode in an 18-wheeler on a 536-mile haul to Ohio. Fox News pressed the spokesperson about the president’s claim – noting that riding in a truck is not the same as driving one – at which point the president’s spokesperson pointed to a United Federation of Teachers post that touched on Biden driving a school bus in the past as a summer job.

So Biden once rode in an 18-wheeler and has driven a school bus. But it looks like he never drove an 18-wheeler.

Karen Townsend at Hot Air offers this take on Biden’s statement:

In the grand scheme of things, this kind of random boast isn’t a big deal. It’s just another claim made by a confused old man to let others around him think he’s one of them. More disturbing is to watch his face register confusion so frequently [during his tour of the Mack Truck facility, for example] when he is performing normal tasks or to hear him try to answer a question and gobbly-gook comes out of his mouth.

This is a plausible way of looking at the matter. And yet. . .

I’ve known confused old men. Their memories are impaired, but this doesn’t usually manifest itself in self-aggrandizing falsehoods.

Moreover, Biden has been lying about his youthful accomplishments since he was young. In a 1974 interview, he claimed he was a football hero when he met his first wife during a college summer vacation. Biden never played a down of college football.

Biden has lied about his football career on other occasions, as well. He did so in 2008, for example. And let’s not forget about Biden’s plagiarism, a form of dishonesty, both as a law student and in 1987 as a presidential candidate.

Biden may be a confused old man. He probably is. But he’s also a chronic liar, and has been throughout his career.

