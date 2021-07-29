https://hotair.com/karen-townsend/2021/07/29/biracial-doctor-demoted-for-objecting-to-blm-inspired-segregation-policy-files-lawsuit-against-hospital-n405428

A Harvard-educated biracial doctor filed a complaint with Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) last month. Her complaint revolved around a demotion she received after her personal opinions became known about the Black Lives Matter movement. She is now taking legal action against the hospital.

Dr. Tara Gustilo was the chairwoman of the OB-GYN department for the Hennepin Healthcare System in Minneapolis before she was demoted. Social media posts where she was critical of the rhetoric of Black Lives Matter and of critical race theory apparently caused her to be canceled by her employer. She dared to speak out against leftists and now she must be punished. She specifically objected to a hospital policy of racially segregated care – black caregivers assigned to black patients. She called it a shift from an emphasis on multicultural care to segregated care of patients. ‘Why would people who claim to fight racism want segregation?’ Gustilo says. Good question.

Up until she insulted the delicate leftists with whom she worked, Gustilo’s reputation and work history were stellar.

The complaint says that she was removed from her position despite rave job performance reviews during her six-year stint as head of a 32-person team. ‘Under my leadership, my department improved my patient satisfaction scores and connected our hospital’s diverse population with the care that they needed,’ Gustilo says in the complaint. She received ‘one of the highest patient satisfaction ratings of all the doctors at Hennepin Healthcare and in the nation.’

Like many of us, Gustilo criticized ‘anti-racist’ training, claiming that it was ‘actually teaching racism.’ One look at any public school’s assignments on CRT shows that the goal is to demonize white people and divide students according to race. She posted her opinion on Facebook last September.

‘Why are we not teaching that judging by immutable qualities is ridiculous,’ she wrote in one Facebook post dated September 25, 2020. ‘Instead, the approach being promoted is to teach that because a person is white, they are necessarily racist and privileged.’ ‘Isn’t this the type of thinking we are trying to eradicate?’

As mentioned above, Dr. Gustilo is biracial, as are her children. She’s got skin in the game, so to speak. That she goes against her more woke peers is what landed her in hot water. There is no room for diverse thoughts or personal opinions among those who put diversity above all else. She points to an objection she had in the wording of a letter of support after George Floyd’s death. This move so unraveled her colleagues that she was accused of having a mental meltdown, among other claims.

Her colleagues also grew disillusioned, she says, with her insistence that a letter of support in the wake of Floyd’s death not include the phrase: ‘We share your feelings of horror, grief, trauma, and unrest.’ The word ‘unrest’ implies support for the riots that erupted during the protests in cities nationwide, according to Gustilo. She claims her department agreed to her request to remove the word ‘unrest,’ but ‘my colleagues resented my insistence that we all agree and feel comfortable with the wording of the letter.’ Gustilo claims that in response to her efforts to promote a culture of ‘equal treatment and individual respect as a solution to racism,’ her colleagues accused her of being ‘racist’ and of ‘having a mental breakdown.’ She also claims that despite her stellar record as head of the department, she was told she was unfit to lead.

Equality only goes one way, apparently. She has legal representation from FAIR.

Gustilo’s case was taken up by an attorney representing the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism (FAIR), which calls itself a ‘nonpartisan organization dedicated to advancing civil rights and liberties for all Americans, and promoting a common culture based on fairness, understanding, and humanity.’ FAIR’s board of advisors includes several prominent media personalities and academics who have been critical of CRT and BLM ideology, including Megyn Kelly, Bari Weiss, Thomas Chatterton Williams, Andrew Sullivan, Zaid Jilani, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, Abigail Shrier, and others.

FAIR posted a video by Dr. Gustilo which presents her case.

“I am now taking legal action against Hennepin Healthcare system due to my deep concern regarding the direction the institution is now taking and how it may affect the care given to our patients,” Gustilo said in a video posted to Twitter. “I’m honored to report that, personally, I have one of the highest patient satisfaction ratings of all the doctors at Hennepin Healthcare and in the nation.”

Dr. Tara Gustilo is a woman of color and a Harvard-educated physician at Hennepin Healthcare System (HHS). She was Chair of the OBGYN Department until HHS decided her personal views on race did not correspond with her skin color. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/EfcShum3oo — Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism (FAIR) (@fairforall_org) July 27, 2021

Now, Dr. Gustilo is standing up for civil rights, constitutional liberties, and pro-human values by taking legal action against her employer. 3/3 Learn more and support Dr. Gustilo’s legal action here:https://t.co/5rKmn8Yx2H — Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism (FAIR) (@fairforall_org) July 27, 2021

We’ll see where this goes. Nothing changes until people with more conservative opinions speak up when the leftists try to steamroll them. Equality is for all, not just one group of people.

