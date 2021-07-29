https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/29/black-lives-matter-threatens-to-make-sen-sheldon-whitehouses-life-miserable-unless-he-quits-all-white-club/

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, who still hasn’t stopped harassing Justice Brett Kavanaugh, got a taste of his own medicine last month when a story about him belonging to an “all-white” private beach club blew up in the media, even though his office claimed that the club had members of color — which didn’t exactly fit Whitehouse’s claim that the club was “still working on” integrating. Then he was busted for “failing to address” the “lack of diversity” at a sailing club to which he belonged.

That was a month ago, but now the New York Post is reporting that Black Lives Matter Rhode Island told WLNE that they will make Whitehouse’s life miserable unless he cuts ties with Bailey’s Beach Club.

BLM gives senator ultimatum to cut ties with ‘all white’ country club https://t.co/HE6krCGv9Q pic.twitter.com/Xg8vy67A3T — New York Post (@nypost) July 29, 2021

Lee Brown reports:

BLM Rhode Island told WLNE that Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse has until next Friday to either resign or cut ties with Newport-based Bailey’s Beach Club — or it will make his life miserable, the station said. “We’ll go to his club, we’ll go to his office, we’ll go to his home — wherever we need to go,” one of the chapter’s directors, Mark Fisher, vowed. “This is an issue that’s not going to go away and Senator Whitehouse needs to address it, he needs to take it on,” Fisher said.

It’s nice to see Whitehouse get a taste of his own medicine.

Can’t wait to see how this plays out. — Steve (@steveO13_) July 29, 2021

Hahahahahaha **INHALES** Hahahahahhah — Graboid (@gowchypoo) July 29, 2021

Bwhahaha he thought they wouldn’t come for him 🤣 — Joshua Raymond (@jraymond0412) July 29, 2021

Oh no, I sense a peaceful protest coming. — Dr. ❤️ 🐢 (@DiegoLTortoise) July 29, 2021

Love it! — leeoftampa (@leeoftampa) July 29, 2021

What’s the ultimatum? If he doesn’t quit, what happens? — Matt Crawford (@crawf) July 29, 2021

He should probably tell them to blank off — hero time traveler pillum123 (@stingthecrow34) July 29, 2021

Eating their own. Ha. — Chas (@chas2117) July 29, 2021

Imagine if he was a Republican — Sighted Mike (@BostonFact) July 29, 2021

We’re shocked the media even picked up on the story at all seeing as he’s a Democrat.

Ultimatum…😆 — Dallas Grey (@DallasGrey3) July 29, 2021

Better pay up, Sheldon. Patrice needs another new house — Champion The Drinker (@ChampionDrinker) July 29, 2021

I am not a fan of Sheldon Whitehouse, but never negotiate with terrorists. — Ill Mannered Neanderthal 🇺🇸 (@wakeari60) July 29, 2021

If I were the senator “he won’t do this“ I would tell BLM to take the threat and their ultimatum and stick it about as far up their collectivist asses as they can get them. — roberto the love sponge (@robzstuff) July 29, 2021

Black Lives Matter! On that, many of us agree. But, as an organization, this is trash. Work on supporting young ppl in inner cities and rural areas. Connect them to college access, employment, and food resources. Bugging this man about a country club membership is NOT the move. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn Lies! (@OpinionsAboutE1) July 29, 2021

He apparently has until next Friday … or else.

'If you can squint, you can almost see it': Drew Holden contrasts WaPo's framing of Sheldon Whitehouse and Tim Scott when it comes to race

