Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, who still hasn’t stopped harassing Justice Brett Kavanaugh, got a taste of his own medicine last month when a story about him belonging to an “all-white” private beach club blew up in the media, even though his office claimed that the club had members of color — which didn’t exactly fit Whitehouse’s claim that the club was “still working on” integrating. Then he was busted for “failing to address” the “lack of diversity” at a sailing club to which he belonged.

That was a month ago, but now the New York Post is reporting that Black Lives Matter Rhode Island told WLNE that they will make Whitehouse’s life miserable unless he cuts ties with Bailey’s Beach Club.

Lee Brown reports:

BLM Rhode Island told WLNE that Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse has until next Friday to either resign or cut ties with Newport-based Bailey’s Beach Club — or it will make his life miserable, the station said.

“We’ll go to his club, we’ll go to his office, we’ll go to his home — wherever we need to go,” one of the chapter’s directors, Mark Fisher, vowed.

“This is an issue that’s not going to go away and Senator Whitehouse needs to address it, he needs to take it on,” Fisher said.

It’s nice to see Whitehouse get a taste of his own medicine.

We’re shocked the media even picked up on the story at all seeing as he’s a Democrat.

He apparently has until next Friday … or else.

