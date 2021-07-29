https://hotair.com/ed-morrissey/2021/07/29/blm-to-whitehouse-resign-from-and-denounce-your-all-white-club-or-else-n405371

Couldn’t happen to a better Boof Truther. After fifteen years of speaking out of both sides of his mouth on “systemic racism,” Sheldon Whitehouse may have to finally account for it among his constituents. The leader of the Rhode Island chapter of Black Lives Matter promised to make the junior senator’s life miserable, starting within days, unless Whitehouse both resigns from and denounces Bailey’s Beach Club and any other all-white organization to which he belongs:

ONLY ON @ABC6: well-known member of BLM R.I. has a message for @SenWhitehouse tonight; cut all ties w/ Bailey’s Beach club by the end of next week or resign Mark Fisher w/ BLM says, if the senator doesn’t act, there could be protests outside the club, Whitehouse’s home, & office pic.twitter.com/WEHrlxx8Ey — Darren Botelho (@DarrenBotelho) July 29, 2021

“This is an issue that’s not going to go away and Senator Whitehouse needs to address it, he needs to take it on,” Mark Fisher, with BLM R.I., said. Fisher with Black Lives Matter Rhode Island says he’s giving Whitehouse until next Friday to put out a statement disavowing Bailey’s Beach club, and announce his family has left the secretive club that has accusations against it of excluding minorities. “If he thinks we’re just going to forget about it, if he thinks that it’s going to get swept under the rug; it’s not,” Fisher said. Fisher says if he doesn’t get that statement from Senator Whitehouse by next Friday, he and other members of BLM will start protesting. “We’ll go to his club, we’ll go to his office, we’ll go to his home,” Fisher said, “wherever we need to go.”

One has to question what took Fisher and BLM so long to focus on this instance of “supremacy.” Whitehouse’s membership in Bailey’s Beach Club has been an issue, albeit mainly sotto voce, since 2006. It came up in 2017 as well, and got nearly no attention at that time. While BLM demonstrated and agitated against “systemic racism” for the past year, the Free Beacon reminded everyone of Whitehouse’s participation in it. Apparently, no one in BLM-RI either wanted or tried to take on Whitehouse.

Until now, that is, when Whitehouse’s membership in the surpassingly-pale Bailey’s became a national story. It seems that Whitehouse isn’t the only one embarrassed by the attention.

Just the same, this confrontation should be entertaining, if not terribly enlightening. A sustained BLM protest against Whitehouse will have the salutary effect of exposing his hypocrisy as well as his political idiocy in not dumping out of these clubs before running for office. It might even get the momentary attention of the national media again, which took one look at Whitehouse’s scandal a month ago and then never looked back again. If Whitehouse had an R instead of a D after his name, how many days in a row would reporters have asked him about his membership in all-white social clubs — and how many other Senate Republicans would have been hounded for comment on it? Yes, yes, these are rhetorical questions.

