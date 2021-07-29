https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/29/blue-checked-british-journo-doesnt-get-why-people-keep-sharing-her-deleted-take-about-how-someone-needs-to-create-porn-for-children/

British journalist Flora Gill recently tweeted this:

Absolutely not getting swept up into another twitter cesspool so deleted tweet before it picks up steam! Obviously not an actual solution, but it is a real problem. Everyone take a deep breath — Flora Gill (@FloraEGill) July 29, 2021

Yeah, everyone take a deep breath. It’s not as if Gill had tweeted that someone needs to create porn for children!

Oh, wait. That’s exactly what she’d tweeted:

you mean this tweet? ✍🏼uh✍🏼oh✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/1tT73DbNPR — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 29, 2021

Yeah, maybe the people flipping out over Gill’s initial tweet actually had a point.

Calling for porn for kids will get you a first-class ticket to the top of The List.

I got what you meant because I actually know you. Starting videos with open messages of consent is genius and I don’t know why we aren’t doing that already — Nic Keaney (@NicKeaney) July 29, 2021

Nooooooope.

Have to wonder what kind of women are eager to introduce teens to porn of any kind. — Dirk Hardpec (@Eat_punchbeef) July 29, 2021

Those kinds of women should not be allowed anywhere near children or teens or anyone.

That’s an all-timer for “hear me out.” ✍️✍️✍️ — Khalid al Walid (@_azmi) July 29, 2021

With a take like “porn for children”? Uh, no. — Jamie (@jamie2181) July 29, 2021

Maybe if she explains what she meant by “children,” it won’t sound as bad?

Welp.

you told us to hear you out, so thats what we did pic.twitter.com/sSKOLoDozg — muhcuhlin (they/them) 🐛🏳️‍🌈 (@zestyenby) July 29, 2021

And now Flora wishes we’d all just unhear it:

apropos of nothing I really think if someone quickly deletes a tweet, it shouldn’t be screenshotted and shared like… just let it die, you know? no? no one else agree? — Flora Gill (@FloraEGill) July 29, 2021

No, Flora. We don’t agree that people shouldn’t know how deranged you are.

Remember when you said we should provide porn to children — Rob (@ItsRobJ) July 29, 2021

And now she’s upset thst people think this is disgusting and are sharing it. pic.twitter.com/RndkTXDH8o — CulturalHusbandry (@APhilosophae) July 29, 2021

Yeah, the screenshotters are the problem here pic.twitter.com/wMNTMYRAcP — DamSon (@s0n_dam) July 29, 2021

I think proposing pornography targeted at children getting screenshotted is the least of of your worries quite frankly. — Just Suze Now (@99_hp) July 29, 2021

We’d have to agree.

