https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/29/blue-checked-british-journo-doesnt-get-why-people-keep-sharing-her-deleted-take-about-how-someone-needs-to-create-porn-for-children/
British journalist Flora Gill recently tweeted this:
Absolutely not getting swept up into another twitter cesspool so deleted tweet before it picks up steam! Obviously not an actual solution, but it is a real problem. Everyone take a deep breath
— Flora Gill (@FloraEGill) July 29, 2021
Yeah, everyone take a deep breath. It’s not as if Gill had tweeted that someone needs to create porn for children!
Oh, wait. That’s exactly what she’d tweeted:
https://t.co/Y7OZuYEvsl pic.twitter.com/y21s8N5ulH
— CulturalHusbandry (@APhilosophae) July 29, 2021
you mean this tweet?
✍🏼uh✍🏼oh✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/1tT73DbNPR
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 29, 2021
Yeah, maybe the people flipping out over Gill’s initial tweet actually had a point.
deleted, but the List comes for all, @FloraEGill.
✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/sPDL5Stgjj
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 29, 2021
— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) July 29, 2021
Calling for porn for kids will get you a first-class ticket to the top of The List.
I got what you meant because I actually know you. Starting videos with open messages of consent is genius and I don’t know why we aren’t doing that already
— Nic Keaney (@NicKeaney) July 29, 2021
Nooooooope.
Have to wonder what kind of women are eager to introduce teens to porn of any kind.
— Dirk Hardpec (@Eat_punchbeef) July 29, 2021
Those kinds of women should not be allowed anywhere near children or teens or anyone.
Hi @FloraEGill …politely, wtf? pic.twitter.com/peN5cv0GFf
— Corey (@corey_mantell) July 29, 2021
That’s an all-timer for “hear me out.” ✍️✍️✍️
— Khalid al Walid (@_azmi) July 29, 2021
With a take like “porn for children”? Uh, no.
— Jamie (@jamie2181) July 29, 2021
Maybe if she explains what she meant by “children,” it won’t sound as bad?
Let’s double down. pic.twitter.com/YM59NFTjf8
— Beavis Van Buren (@beavisvanburen) July 29, 2021
Welp.
you told us to hear you out, so thats what we did pic.twitter.com/sSKOLoDozg
— muhcuhlin (they/them) 🐛🏳️🌈 (@zestyenby) July 29, 2021
And now Flora wishes we’d all just unhear it:
apropos of nothing I really think if someone quickly deletes a tweet, it shouldn’t be screenshotted and shared like… just let it die, you know? no? no one else agree?
— Flora Gill (@FloraEGill) July 29, 2021
No, Flora. We don’t agree that people shouldn’t know how deranged you are.
Remember when you said we should provide porn to children
— Rob (@ItsRobJ) July 29, 2021
And now she’s upset thst people think this is disgusting and are sharing it. pic.twitter.com/RndkTXDH8o
— CulturalHusbandry (@APhilosophae) July 29, 2021
Yeah, the screenshotters are the problem here pic.twitter.com/wMNTMYRAcP
— DamSon (@s0n_dam) July 29, 2021
I think proposing pornography targeted at children getting screenshotted is the least of of your worries quite frankly.
— Just Suze Now (@99_hp) July 29, 2021
We’d have to agree.