https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/29/blue-checked-british-journo-doesnt-get-why-people-keep-sharing-her-deleted-take-about-how-someone-needs-to-create-porn-for-children/

British journalist Flora Gill recently tweeted this:

Yeah, everyone take a deep breath. It’s not as if Gill had tweeted that someone needs to create porn for children!

Oh, wait. That’s exactly what she’d tweeted:

Yeah, maybe the people flipping out over Gill’s initial tweet actually had a point.

Calling for porn for kids will get you a first-class ticket to the top of The List.

Nooooooope.

Those kinds of women should not be allowed anywhere near children or teens or anyone.

Maybe if she explains what she meant by “children,” it won’t sound as bad?

Welp.

And now Flora wishes we’d all just unhear it:

No, Flora. We don’t agree that people shouldn’t know how deranged you are.

We’d have to agree.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...