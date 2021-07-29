https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-biden-administration-signals-it-is-willing-to-return-to-lockdowns-school-closures-if-recommended-by-cdc

The Biden administration signaled during Thursday’s White House press briefing that it is willing to return to lockdowns and school closures if the CDC and other experts recommend those strategies for stopping the spread of COVID-19.

“President Biden says that we are not returning to lockdowns, shutdowns, and school closures, but he also once said that we didn’t have to wear masks anymore once we were vaccinated,” Fox News reporter Peter Doocy said. “So why should Americans trust him that?”

“Well, because we listen to the scientists, we listened to the expert[s],” Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “This is a public health situation. This is not about politics at all. This is about saving lives. And this is what the President is all about. He wants to make sure that we are saving lives. If you look at … the last six months. That’s what he’s done, every day. And you see that in the numbers. Now we’re at a point where we have to double down and make it very, very clear to people that we can’t, we can’t let the pandemic win, we have to continue to fight.”

“So, if you’re listening to the scientists, if scientists come to you at some point down the line and say it is our opinion that there should be shutdowns and there should be school closures, you would do that?” Doocy pressed.

“Well, we listen to, like I said, we listen to the CDC and the expert[s] and their guidance…are, you know, the CDC is a body that is very well respected,” Jean-Pierre responded. “And again, we follow their guidance.”

