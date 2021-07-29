https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-now-dc-to-require-indoor-masking-for-everyone-over-the-age-of-two/

Starting at 5AM July 31st, everyone in the District of Columbia over the age of two must wear face masks when indoors in all public buildings.

“We will continue to do what is necessary to keep D.C. safe,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser.

News: DC will again require masks in all indoor settings, starting Saturday. Mayor Bowser’s order will apply to everyone over age 2, vaccinated or unvaccinated. — Julie Zauzmer (@JulieZauzmer) July 29, 2021

“Beginning this Saturday at 5AM, I will issue the directive that people over the age of 2 must wear a mask indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. I know D.C. residents have been very closely following public health guidelines, and they will embrace this,” added the Mayor.

Muriel Bowser: “Beginning this Saturday at 5AM, I will issue the directive that people over the age of 2 must wear a mask indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. I know D.C. residents have been very closely following public health guidelines, and they will embrace this.” pic.twitter.com/cMumN0hq7g — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 29, 2021

The House of Representatives made a similar decision just days ago.

Masks will once-again be required for all people in the House of Representatives just one month after relaxing the rules to comply with new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.

“To be clear, for meetings in an enclosed US House of Representatives controlled space, masks are REQUIRED,” a letter from the Capitol Hill physician, Brian Monahan, reads.

“For the Congress, representing a collection of individuals traveling weekly from various risk areas (both high and low rates of disease transmission), all individuals should wear a well-fitted, medical-grade filtration mask (for example an ear loop surgical mask or a KN95 mask) when they are in an interior space,” Monahan added.

House to resume mask mandate after new CDC guidance https://t.co/OujMNJI0iy pic.twitter.com/gpPQLJiNOd — The Hill (@thehill) July 28, 2021

House Minority Leader called the motivation behind the decision political shortly after the announcement, saying Democrats want to “continue to live in a perpetual pandemic state.”

“Make no mistake — The threat of bringing masks back is not a decision based on science, but a decision conjured up by liberal government officials who want to continue to live in a perpetual pandemic state,” posted McCarthy on social media.

The mask requirement will not apply to the Senate, where all but four members have confirmed publicly that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

‘ROUTINE ERROR’: 6,700 North Carolina Residents ‘Incorrectly Told They Have Coronavirus’ via Text posted by Hannity Staff – 9.16.20 Nearly 7,000 residents in North Carolina were told via text message last week that they tested positive for the Coronavirus despite not actually having contracted the disease. “More than 6,700 individuals in Mecklenburg County in North Carolina were told in a text message sent from Mecklenburg County Health Department on Friday that they tested positive for COVID-19 and over 500 people were told through a county email that they were also infected with the novel coronavirus. But the results were incorrect due to a technical error by Health Space, the company they use for contact tracing, according to a statement on the county’s website,” reports Fox News. “An error during routine maintenance last Friday resulted in a county data vendor sending erroneous texts and email messages to people saying they were positive for COVID-19,” the statement on the county website said. “Very quickly we began to work with the vendor to understand the issue and make sure that it did not continue. Once corrected we were told that 6,727 text messages and 541 emails were sent to individuals who were already in their system. We then worked with the vendor to send a corrected text/email to all that received the erroneous one,” the email stated in part. Read the full report here. ‘SICKENING’: Backlash Grows Against Denver Democrat Who Supported Spreading Coronavirus at MAGA Rallies posted by Hannity Staff – 3.03.20 Denver’s Democratic Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca is facing a growing backlash on social media this week after calling for those sick with the deadly Coronavirus to intentionally spread the disease at ‘Make America Great Again’ rallies. “Democrat Denver Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca says that she stands in ‘solidarity’ with someone who says that they if they get the coronavirus that they will attend as many Trump rallies as possible She appears to have made the statement on her government Twitter account,” posted a reporter with the Daily Wire. These people are sick. https://t.co/74mEIJDOpa — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 3, 2020 “These people are sick,” posted Donald Trump Jr. “This elected Democrat in Colorado doesn’t seem very nice!” the Trump campaign War Room Twitter account posted in response. This elected Democrat in Colorado doesn’t seem very nice! @CandiCdeBacaD9 https://t.co/NvCn6UA4Wd — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) March 3, 2020 Read the full report here. Source: Fox News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

