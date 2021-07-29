https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/29/bulwark-columnist-and-cnn-staple-amanda-carpenter-hopes-to-convince-people-to-get-vaccinated-by-undermining-vaccine-confidence/

We’re really, really lucky. Because if it weren’t for Real Principled Conservatives™ like the Bulwark’s Amanda Carpenter, conservatives would really be up a lack-of-credibility creek.

See, Real Principled Conservatives™ like Amanda Carpenter follow the Science™. But don’t take our word for it. Take hers:

She’s off to a great start, isn’t she? And now for the dismount:

If we’re being upfront about who’s to blame, we’d be remiss if we didn’t include self-righteous know-it-alls like Amanda Carpenter, who has just done her part to further undermine vaccine confidence.

Stop helping, Amanda. You’ve done more than enough.

Amanda Carpenter can wear her mask to slow the spread of COVID19 if she wants to. She just shouldn’t expect the rest of us to do it.

Maybe, just to be extra safe, Amanda should also wear a strip of duct tape over her mouth. Spreading unscientific misinformation can be just as dangerous and deadly as COVID19, after all.

Guess she was always a grifter at heart.

