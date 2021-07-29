https://noqreport.com/2021/07/29/calling-out-black-juvenile-delinquency-from-a-place-of-loving-concern/
The most hostile work environments I ever experienced were public schools in Washington, D.C. and in Cleveland. I interned in DCPS (District of Columbia Public Schools) and crisscrossed CMSD (Cleveland Municipal School District) as a substitute teacher.
On several occasions, a teenager got in my face and “bucked” at me as if he were going to punch me. Many more kids, some as young as seven or eight, cussed me out. I knew better than to take these almost daily attacks personally. Still, no one should have to endure such a hostile work environment.
I find Black juvenile delinquency alarming. As a six-foot-two Black man from Anacostia in Southeast D.C., I don’t speak from fear.
I’m calling out Black juvenile delinquency from a place of loving concern. Kids should happily anticipate their grown-up future. They should exude play and possibility. No child should feel doomed by the “school-to-prison pipeline.” They shouldn’t hate the world and themselves most of all.
Miserable children are a painful thing to watch.
Conventional wisdom attributes Black youthful rage to the usual sociological suspects: poverty, crime, segregation, etc. It tends to scapegoat their single mothers and to decry their “culture of poverty.” It tends to frame them as “super-predators.” Sometimes […]
