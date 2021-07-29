https://www.theblaze.com/news/candace-cameron-bure-forced-to-apologize-for-sexy-and-seductive-bible-video

Christian actress Candace Cameron Bure has issued an apology for a TikTok video in which she lip-synced a Lana Del Rey song while holding a Bible.

Critics of the video said that Bure was too “sexy” and her attitude too “seductive” for the subject matter, which was apparently the power of the Holy Spirit.

What are the details of the video?

Bure, according to a Thursday report from Page Six, shared the TikTok video this week, which was captioned, “When they don’t know the power of the Holy Spirit.”

Bure lip-synced to Del Rey’s “Jealous Girl,” featuring lyrics such as “Baby I’m a gangster too and it takes two to tango/ You don’t wanna dance with me, dance with me/ Honey I’m in love with you.”

In the video, Bure straightens her hair, smiles, and reaches for her Bible and shows it off to viewers.

What is she saying now?

In an ephemeral Instagram Story video, Bure addressed the controversy and said, “I usually don’t apologize for these things but a lot of you thought it was weird and I’m sorry. That was not my intention.”

“I was using a very specific clip from TikTok and applying it to the power of the Holy Spirit, which is incredible,” she said. “And so many of you thought that I was trying to be seductive, which clearly means I’m not a very good actress because I was trying to be strong, not sexy or seductive.”

Bure added her 22-year-old daughter, Natasha Bure, made a video with the same audio and said that she decided to do her “own version of it with the Bible” in order to talk about the power of the Holy Spirit, which she says “nothing can trump.”

“Maybe I was just trying to be too cool or relevant in a Biblical way that didn’t work,” she added. “Anyway, most of you didn’t like it clearly, but there was a small percentage of you that appreciated what I did and understood my intention. But anyway, it’s gone. Now I know what you don’t like.”

You can watch the original video below.

