

Surfshark Privacy and free speech are under attack. Take back your internet freedom with

The US Capitol Police have been instructed to arrest anyone, visitors or staff, who refuse to comply with the new mask mandate on the House floor, instituted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The bulletin for Capitol Police reads: “If a visitor or staff member fails to wear a mask after a request is made to do so, the visitor or staff shall be denied entry to the House Office Buildings or House-side of the U.S. Capitol. Any person who fails to either comply or leave the premises after being asked to do so would be subject to an arrest for Unlawful Entry.”

Masking remains voluntary in the Senate, and there is no citywide mask mandate in Washington, DC, according to the New York Post.

Reportedly, representatives and their aides will not be arrested, but fined $500. This is not leniency from Pelosi, but from the Constitution, which states that The members of Congress are primarily “privileged from Arrest” in the Capitol.

Rep. Nancy Mace had choice words for Pelosi and her new requirement.

After the CDC reversed their guidance on Wednesday as regards the necessity of mask-wearing for vaccinated individuals indoors, Pelosi re-upped her mask mandate for those on the House floor.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was questioned on why she called House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy a “moron” after he voiced his opposition to the new mask mandate in the House.

“I said earlier in my comment, science, science, science, and science,” replied Pelosi. “On almost every subject that you can name, science is the answer.”