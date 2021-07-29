https://thelibertydaily.com/cdc-admits-covid-vaccines-dont-work/

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is caught between a rock and a hard place when it comes to the guidance they issue regarding Covid-19. On one hand, they need to get the word out about the latest dizzying spin to their “scientific” protocols. On the other hand, they have to explain why their guidance is in such a state of chaos, changing just as quickly today as it did when very little was known about the “novel coronavirus” early last year.

This week, they made changes to their guidance, and one item in particular got a lot of attention. But there was an even bigger admission by the CDC that went largely unnoticed. While most were busy complaining about the new face mask guidelines for everyone, vaccinated or not, there was little discussion about the item just below that particular guidance that essentially admits the “vaccines” don’t really do what we’ve been told they would do for the past eight months.

UPDATED testing guidance: If a fully vaccinated person has a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, @CDCgov recommends getting tested 3-5 days after exposure and wearing a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative result. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) July 29, 2021

“Added a recommendation for fully vaccinated people who have a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 to be tested 3-5 days after exposure, and to wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result.” – CDC Guidance Additions

The whole idea of a “vaccine” is to prevent infections from viruses. Until the definitions were changed to accommodate the Covid injections’ lack of efficacy, it was always assumed if you get vaccinated, you’re protected against that disease. Why, then, does the CDC recommend vaccinated individuals get tested if they’ve come in contact with someone suspected of having Covid-19? Why aren’t more doctors speaking up about what they know to be true regarding these “vaccines”?

The answers that they will never say explicitly but that the statistics clearly reveal is that the “vaccines” do not work at preventing the disease from spreading. This is why the spikes continue. It’s why high-profile, fully-vaccinated people keep testing positive. And it’s why the places with the highest percentage of vaccinated people continue to suffer from infection rates that are equal to or higher than areas of lower vaccine coverage.

Some will argue that the vaccines mitigate symptoms of Covid-19, but the same people won’t mention that studies show Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine, among other treatments, have demonstrated a much higher effectiveness in treating Covid-19 than the so-called “vaccines.”

We are being instructed by government, mainstream media, academia, Big Tech, and vaccine-nannies across the nation to get vaccinated to stop Covid-19. But even the CDC acknowledges that it does not stop infection from the coronavirus. Why would they be telling us to get the Covid shots that are essentially treatments rather than vaccines when there are better treatments available? Why are they panning these other treatments that have been safely used for decades while the experimental Covid injections have demonstrated extremely high rates of adverse effects, including thousands of deaths?

It’s taboo to acknowledge that Ivermectin and other treatments work better at mitigating symptoms of Covid-19 than the so-called “vaccines.” If the “vaccines” do not protect us from infection in the first place, why are they being pushed so hard?

Photo by Roger Starnes Sr on Unsplash.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

