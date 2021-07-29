https://noqreport.com/2021/07/29/exclusive-cdc-covid-19-hospitalization-data-will-shock-you-what-the-media-is-not-showing-you/

Guest post by Bob Bishop COVID-19 Hospitalization Data Challenges Biden Administration and CDC Histrionics.

The Biden Administration, Saint Fauci the Valiant, and the CDC technocrats are fearmongering by repeating speculation new COVID-19 variants are starting another deadly wave.

The vast majority of the population is healthy and has little or no risk for a severe COVID-19 infection. The focus should be on the most susceptible population for potential severe and lethal conditions. A new CDC study bears this out.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Biden DOJ Steps In – Issues Guidelines Cautioning States Performing Audits of Election Results

The CDC just released in its Preventing Chronic Diseases Journal ( July 2021 Volume 18, E66 ) a study with a large sample of Convid-19 hospitalizations (4.9 million admissions) from March 2020 – March 2021. The study concluded that comorbidities (two or more diseases or medical conditions) cause severe COVID-19 illness.

Hospitalization Statistics Only 5.1% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients were ICU admissions. The volume of the patients hospitalized with comorbidities was 82.4%, with a death rate of 1.9%. So if you are healthy, there is little risk of hospitalization or even death.The risk of death while hospitalized was extremely low […]