CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on Wednesday said European-style Covid passports may be the path forward.

French President Emmanuel Macron recently announced that a Covid passport would be required in order to enter restaurants and theaters.

Tourists visiting France will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test via a digital passport.

Macron’s ‘big stick’ approach to forcing vaccination includes threats of heavy fines and prison time for both business owners and patrons who don’t comply with his covid passport mandate.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson last Monday announced that a negative Covid test will no longer be enough to enter venues where large crowds gather.

Starting at the end of September, people will be required to show proof of full vaccination in order to enter nightclubs.

This type of European tyranny is what Rochelle Walensky wants to bring here to the US.

Rather than looking to the US Constitution for guidance, Walensky is looking to Europe for the “path forward.”

VIDEO:

They keep moving you, inch-by-inch, toward the ultimate goal. Are you paying attention yet? CDC Director says European-style “health passes” for admission to public places “may very well be a path forward.” pic.twitter.com/oDgz4bc3mL — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) July 28, 2021

