The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has quietly updated its guidelines regarding fully vaccinated people getting tested following COVID-19 exposures, according to a Thursday Insider report.

Before this week, the report noted, the CDC “maintained that fully vaccinated people did not need to get tested for COVID-19, unless they developed symptoms.”

During July 8 White House briefing, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said that the organization saw no reason to “test for those who are asymptomatic.”

What are the details?

The CDC, citing new data showing that vaccinated people may be able to transmit the COVID-19 Delta variant as easily as those people who are unvaccinated, is now urging people who have been in close contact with a COVID-19 patient to get tested three to five days after exposure in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

On Tuesday, the outlet reported, the CDC quietly released the newly updated guidelines.

During a Tuesday press call, Walensky said, “Some vaccinated people infected with the Delta variant after vaccination may be contagious and spread the virus to others. This new science is worrisome and unfortunately warrants an update to our recommendations.”

The new guidelines read, “If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, you should get tested 3-5 days after your exposure, even if you don’t have symptoms. You should also wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until your test result is negative. You should isolate for 10 days if your test result is positive.”

Walensky in a Thursday New York Times report was quoted as saying that the updated guidance “recommends vaccinated people get tested upon exposure regardless of symptoms.”

“Testing is widely available,” she added.

The report added, “If the results come back negative, they can stop wearing masks indoors. If the results are positive, the infected should isolate at home for 10 days.”

