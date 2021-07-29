http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/CtxedNLwtXI/

On Thursday’s “CNN Newsroom,” CNN International Correspondent and Havana Bureau Chief Patrick Oppmann stated that coronavirus cases and deaths have increased in Cuba, and “it does not help that the historic protests and pro-government demonstrations have taken place over the last few weeks.”

Oppmann said, “COVID cases and deaths have surged here, despite the Cuban government’s claims that they’ve done a good job handling the pandemic. Certainly, it does not help that the historic protests and pro-government demonstrations have taken place over the last few weeks. The government has actually arrested some protesters, saying that they violated COVID protocols, but then held their own large, pro-government demonstrations to show that the support of the people is still with them. The government is vaccinating here with their own vaccines, but it will likely be weeks or months more before we see a dip in the COVID numbers.”

