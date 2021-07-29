https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/confirmed-individuals-one-no-comorbidities-low-risk-dying-covid-19/

In August of 2020, we reported that the number of individuals that died from COVID-19 with no comorbidities was only 6%. This article went viral and was therefore challenged by the fake fact-checkers. Today we have more proof from the CDC that what we reported was correct.

In August 2020, we shared what the CDC reported on its website – that only 6% of all the deaths related to COVID-19 were individuals who died from COVID-19 alone, all the rest of the deaths recorded and related to COVID-19 were individuals with 1 or more comorbidities. We also reported that the average death recorded as a COVID-19 death was related to someone with 2.7 comorbidities.

This post went viral as we reported that only 9,210 of the 153,504 individuals who died with COVID-19 were individuals with COVID-19 only.

Today we reported on another CDC report. This was a study that showed that less than 1% (0.3%) of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 with 1 or 0 comorbidities died. So even if hospitalized, the risk of dying from COVID-19 if you have 1 or 0 comorbidities is only 0.3%.

The message remains the same. If you are healthy with no comorbidities, then you have a very small risk of being hospitalized and dying. However, as the number of comorbidities increases, so does the risk of dying with COVID-19.

