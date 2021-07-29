https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2021/07/29/congressman-shows-bidens-new-mask-mandate-is-based-on-bogus-study-again-this-is-why-weve-lost-trust-n1465646

All of a sudden the Biden Administration has flooded the zone with mask mandates, diktats, angry remonstrances of dumb people who don’t obey him, and gobbledygook about the “Delta Variant.”

Masks work. They don’t work. The shot works. The shot doesn’t work.

People who get the shot don’t need to wear a mask. People who get the shot need to mask up or you’re a murderer. People who have had shot don’t transmit the virus. People who have had the shot do transmit the virus.

Rinse, repeat.

Even Joe Biden is confused, but, let’s face it, that’s his constant condition.

Reporter: “You said if you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask.” Biden: “No I didn’t say that.” Ummm….. pic.twitter.com/u9Oo1gdIF8 — PENNSYLVANIA IS TRUMP 🗣 🇺🇸 (@RED_IN_PA_2) July 29, 2021

It’s almost as if the Biden folks want us to be confused.

Well, if that was the objective, Mission Accomplished.

The resulting insta-panic has led schools to order kids masked up this fall and the American Federation of Teachers unionista in charge talking about closing schools again. The VA and other government offices are being told to mask up.

Why?

Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw discovered what the about-face from Biden and company is based on. The PO’d congressman laid out “the truth [to] America” in an insightful and anger-inducing Twitter thread.

First, Crenshaw stated on what authority the entire U.S. recommended indoor mask wearing again, despite removing that guidance in May.

Here’s the truth America: The “game changer” data the CDC used for the mask mandate is from a single study from India. The study was rejected in peer review. But CDC used it anyway. [emphasis added]

Then Research Square changed the status to “revise” and said it was a glitch. pic.twitter.com/y9NwTFg0LA — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) July 28, 2021

Next, he showed how somebody went online after the fact, in order to change the status of the Indian study to show it as “revised,” as if it hadn’t been rejected by scientists in peer review.

“Even worse,” Crenshaw asserted, “the study followed healthcare workers vaccinated with a vaccine not allowed in the US.”

Let’s be clear: the questionable study didn’t examine vaccines available in the United States, so it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison.

Biden and company were asked if they had more ammo to justify this turn of events. Crenshaw says they didn’t.

Does the Administration have any more data to show us? No, according to the latest from STAT [health news website].

This is why we’ve lost trust in our public health officials. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) July 28, 2021

The India-based Delta Variant of COVID-19 has caused a spike in the number of positive test results. That doesn’t mean people are getting sick. In fact, despite the spike, which is 66% lower than case highs at the end of 2020, the daily death rate is low. The Washington Post reports that 20% of those breakthrough case deaths were among people who’d received the shots, but who had compromised immunity or co-morbidities.

Indeed, it appears that in the UK in a study of 20,000 people, the Delta Variant of COVID-19 is much milder, not worse, than the previous iterations of the virus.

If only someone could’ve seen this coming https://t.co/CLyuCgnTMa — David L. Bahnsen (@DavidBahnsen) July 29, 2021

This isn’t the first time scientific sleight of hand has been used to sell fear to the masses. The study on which the U.S. based its ridiculous outdoor mask mandate was a flawed study from Singapore which wasn’t conducted outdoors at all. Even The New York Times had to call BS on that one.

We’re in a dangerous time in this country. Joe Biden is right about one thing: there’s a pandemic of misinformation out there… and he’s making it worse.

