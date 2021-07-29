https://hannity.com/media-room/cruz-on-hannity-the-cdc-has-destroyed-their-credibility/

Senator Ted Cruz stopped by ‘Hannity’ Wednesday night to weigh-in on the CDC’s revised guidelines for vaccinated Americans, calling their abrupt reversal on face masks “pure politics.”

“I’ve gone over this. I can spend an entire program playing your fellow Democrats and the media changing their viewpoint by the day,” said Hannity.

“The Democrats have treated the pandemic as politics. From the shutdowns to the schools, to the jackbooted thugs who went and persecuted people of faith. We saw a political agenda instead of common sense,” responded Cruz.

“That culminated yesterday in the CDC’s absurd decision that people who have been vaccinated must wear masks when inside. That decision is not science, it’s politics,” he added.

The Centers for Disease Control officially revised its COVID rules Tuesday afternoon at a 3pm press conference; urging some vaccinated Americans to wear masks in specific indoor situations.

“In areas with substantial and high transmission, CDC recommends that fully vaccinated individuals wear a mask in public indoor settings to help prevent spread of Delta and protect others,” the agency wrote ahead of a briefing.

“In recent days, I have seen new scientific data from sequenced outbreak investigations showing that the delta variant behaves uniquely differently from past strains of the virus that cause COVID-19,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters over a call. “Information on the delta variant from several states and other countries indicate that in rare occasions, some vaccinated people infected with the delta variant after vaccination may be contagious and spread the virus to others.”

“This new science is worrisome and unfortunately warrants an update to our recommendations,” Walensky said.

“Unvaccinated individuals should get vaccinated and continue masking until they are fully vaccinated. With the Delta variant, this is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among unvaccinated people,” added the CDC guidelines.

Watch Cruz’ comments above.

