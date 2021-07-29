https://redstate.com/beccalower/2021/07/29/democrats-blow-up-the-last-bipartisan-refuge-in-congress-n418763
About The Author
Related Posts
Tom Cotton Reveals Hundreds of Whistleblowers' Tales of “Anti-American Indoctrination” in US Military
June 13, 2021
Science Journal Decries Racism in Geology, Claims Black People Are Too Afraid to Hold Hammers
July 9, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy