https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/desantis-brought-his-sledgehammer-to-work/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







DeSantis goes beast mode

‘We say no to lockdowns, no to school closures, no to restrictions, and no mandates.’

NEW: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis mocks new @CDC mask guidance at @ALEC_states event “We say no to lockdowns, no to school closures, no to restrictions, and no mandates. [We] should not be consigned to live…in a Faucian dystopia.” pic.twitter.com/7dqrzeDchm — Evan Donovan (@EvanDonovan) July 29, 2021

This hit from last week was not posted on CFP





