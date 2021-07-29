https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/desantis-brought-his-sledgehammer-to-work/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
DeSantis goes beast mode
‘We say no to lockdowns, no to school closures, no to restrictions, and no mandates.’
NEW: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis mocks new @CDC mask guidance at @ALEC_states event
“We say no to lockdowns, no to school closures, no to restrictions, and no mandates.
[We] should not be consigned to live…in a Faucian dystopia.” pic.twitter.com/7dqrzeDchm
— Evan Donovan (@EvanDonovan) July 29, 2021
This hit from last week was not posted on CFP