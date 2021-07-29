https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/desantis-brought-his-sledgehammer-to-work/

Posted by Kane on July 29, 2021 11:13 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



DeSantis goes beast mode

‘We say no to lockdowns, no to school closures, no to restrictions, and no mandates.’

This hit from last week was not posted on CFP



You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...