https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/disney-require-all-employees-get-vaccinated?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Walt Disney Company announced Friday that all employees will be required to get vaccinated for COVID-19 within 60 days.

“We are requiring that all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. working at any of our sites be fully vaccinated,” the entertainment company said, according to The Hill newspaper.

The company said employees who don’t get vaccinated and complete certain COVID protocols within the next 60 days had to show proof of prior vaccination, with certain exceptions. However, it is unclear what those exceptions were.

The move follows similar policies in its parks in Florida and California, as well as reimplementing masks on park grounds.

