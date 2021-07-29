https://noqreport.com/2021/07/29/dr-joel-hirschhorn-medical-tyranny-defeating-medical-freedom/

We are in a pandemic of insanity. And the best way of understanding this is to seriously examine the conquest of medical tyranny over medical freedom.

This much is clear: medical tyranny has nothing to do with public safety or public health, and everything to do with government control of our lives.

Medical tyranny is not a political issue in that all Americans, Democrat/liberal, Republican/conservative and Libertarian/Green should see themselves as victims. Why should any American tolerate medical fraud, medical malfeasance, and medical malpractice? We should not.

Pandemic Madness

The ongoing global pandemic battle against coronavirus honesty demands facing reality. The ugliest reality is best described as big media, big government, big pharma, and big medical and public health establishment deploying medical tyranny. The overwhelming majority of the public are victims or slaves to this medical tyranny. Key decisions are being made for them by people and institutions they should no longer trust. In some ways, the saddest fact of this pandemic is not the deaths of people but the killing of public trust in virtually all major institutions.

All government agencies CDC, NIH, and FDA at the federal level and all state and local public health agencies are perpetrators of medical tyranny. And with few exceptions, elected officials are willing coconspirators also. Two great exceptions are Senator Rand Paul and Senator Ron Johnson. Moreover, you cannot trust your family doctor or primary care physician to prescribe any of the cheap, safe generics known to work against COVID, nor can you trust your pharmacy to fill such prescriptions most likely to come from independent doctors who belong to America’s Frontline Doctors or the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons.

What we are facing is medical fascism best seen as “Faucism.” At the top of the tyranny juggernaut, exercising historic power with the help of big media is the infamous, untrustworthy and downright evil Dr. Fauci.

Our nation has been terrorized with countless false fears propagated by Fauci and his big media allies.

Emergency public health powers of governments have destroyed individual rights and freedoms. Tyranny at its worst. Think of it as medical martial law that turns the justice system upside down, inside out. The public needs to be protected from the enemy. What enemy? Not a foreign government. Not an attack by enemy forces. Not what we think of as bioterrorism. Now the enemy is a virus that, according to all official data, posed no lethal threat for the vast majority of people, especially children.

As patients, most people have lost the freedom to decide for themselves what medicines and vaccines to take. As physicians, nearly all have succumbed to all the powerful forces using medical tyranny, so they do not speak out against it.

Everywhere we look we see medical police powers infringing on constitutional freedoms. Here is what a 2005 analysis of CDC actions and the Model State Emergency Health Powers Act said:

“Due process is virtually eliminated. Health officials could pluck citizens out of their homes, place them in quarantine, and need not apply for a court order until ten days later. Nothing specifically would prevent officials from using quarantine or its threat to coerce individuals into submitting to medical procedures they would otherwise refuse.”

“Doctors, other health professionals, and health-care institutions would also face coercion. If they refused to follow state-ordered medical directives, officials could strip them of their licenses to practice or operate in the state. On the order of an official, those who take an oath to protect patients might be compelled by state law to harm them (such as by administering a vaccine or performing a high-risk procedure). If a physician questioned directives, followed his conscience, advised citizens to refuse, or obstructed the plans of state officials, he could end up flipping burgers to support his family.”

Much of this has happened in the current pandemic. There are many manifestations of medical tyranny that should shock every sensible person that will now be summarized.

COVID Experimental Vaccines

This is the greatest madness. As to the dominant face of medical tyranny, the public is being hit with unbridled coercion and various forms of mandates to use vaccines that a large number of trusted physicians and medical researchers have said lack short- and long-term safety. These truly are experimental vaccines. And they should not receive full FDA approval as several petitions have shown until a number of safety issues and concerns are fully addressed.

A vast medical experiment where the victims of medical tyranny are trapped between believing the lies of government and big media versus the truths revealed mostly by alternative new sites and podcasts as well as books like Pandemic Blunder. Though Fox News and the Wall Street Journal have allowed a handful of truth-telling physicians to get media coverage.

The most important point to understand is why this coronavirus pandemic is fundamentally different than other diseases for which vaccines are truly needed, especially for children. That key difference is that we have long had cheap, safe cures for COVID making vaccines unnecessary. Moreover, CDC data have always shown that a small fraction of the population, mostly the elderly and those with serious comorbidities, especially overweight and obesity, have a risk of serious illness, hospitalization and deaths. In medical terms, the risk/benefit ratio for COVID vaccines makes no sense for the vast majority of people, especially children. The problem is that for most people there are far too many risks now seen for COVID experimental vaccines, in terms of both injuries and deaths.

The latest information on deaths is that some 45,000 Americans likely have died from COVID vaccines. And the European Union has data showing nearly 20,000 deaths; and the EU is only half of Europe. It is now reasonable to see the likely near-term prospect of some 100,000 COVID vaccine deaths globally. Add in about 500,000 injuries just in the US and nearly a million in the EU. As the eminent Dr. Peter McCullough has noted, with all such data, in the past FDA would have taken these experimental vaccines off the market.

Natural Immunity

Virtually all medical experts you can trust have sung the praises of natural immunity conferred on people who contract COVID, but for the vast majority suffer no serious health impacts. If we had medical freedom then natural immunity would be counted the same as vaccine induced immunity.

Dr. Mercola has made a strong case that natural immunity is 700 times more effective than the artificial immunity obtained from experimental COVID vaccines.

Some of his important points are:

“Data presented to the Israeli Health Ministry July 17, 2021, revealed that, of the more than 7,700 COVID-19 cases reported since May 2021, only 72 occurred in people who had previously had COVID-19 — a rate of less than 1%”

“It’s extremely rare to get reinfected by COVID-19 after you’ve already had the disease and recovered; one study found the median reinfection rate was just 0.27%. in Ireland.”

“Pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole explained that natural immunity produces broad immunity that can’t be matched by vaccination:”

“A natural infection induces hundreds upon hundreds of antibodies against all proteins of the virus, including the envelope, the membrane, the nucleocapsid, and the spike. Dozens upon dozens of these antibodies neutralize the virus when encountered again.

Additionally, because of the immune system exposure to these numerous proteins (epitomes), our T cells mount a robust memory, as well. Our T cells are the ‘marines’ of the immune system and the first line of defense against pathogens. T cell memory to those infected with SARSCOV1 is at 17 years and running still.”

Why is natural immunity better than what vaccines give you? According to Cole, part of the reason for waning vaccine-induced immunity is because “we mount an antibody response to only the spike and its constituent proteins” and “as the virus preferentially mutates at the spike, these proteins are shaped differently and antibodies can no longer ‘lock and key’ bind to these new shapes.”

This too was noted; “According to a team of researchers from the Washington University School of Medicine, however, if you’ve had COVID-19 — even a mild case — you’re likely to be immune for life, as is the case with recovery from many infectious agents.”

The most important point with regard to medical tyranny is that the government and public health system shows no respect for natural immunity. COVID vaccination is deemed just as important for those with natural immunity as for those without it. This has no relationship to medical science as previously reported by this author.

Breakthrough Infections for Vaccinated

Part of pandemic dishonesty is that if people just get vaccinated all will be well for the individual and the nation. Functionally, this is being done to promote even more vaccination.

According to CDC, “as of July 19, 2021, more than 161 million people in the United States had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. During the same time, CDC received reports from 49 U.S. states and territories of 5,914 patients with COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough infection who were hospitalized or died.”

For a number of reasons that is surely an undercounting. As of June 1, CDC stopped gathering data on breakthrough infections for people not hospitalized but many with COVID symptoms. Indeed, even the New York Times noted: “Of course, now, it looks like maybe it would have been a good thing to track them, just so we could at least say how much more frequent it is with Delta than with any other variant.”

Importantly, another CDC publication noted “10,262 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough infections identified in the United States during January–April 2021.” In other words, when all the breakthrough infections were counted the total was about twice as high as now being counted. The real total now is probably more like at least 12,000.

But some state data reveal just how seriously undercounted are the CDC breakthrough data. Tennessee has reported 1,000 cases and Massachusetts reported 5,000 cases. Those two populations (about 14 million) when extrapolated to the entire US indicate a total of perhaps 143,000 breakthrough COVID cases. Still, a relatively low but still very significant fraction of fully vaccinated Americans. Especially when considering that those vaccinated people can be transmitting the virus to unvaccinated ones and that many more may get breakthrough infections.

For those two states there were 107 reported breakthrough deaths; when extrapolated to the whole country it indicates a possible 2,550 deaths.

To add still more truth to the misinformation coming from the government, consider that there have been many reports that vaccinated people are not being tested for COVID even when they are hospitalized for it. The clear purpose of this charade is to make vaccination seem better than it really is.

Data from Israel found that “more than [new COVID] 3,000 cases — or approximately 40% — occurred in people who had received a COVID-19 vaccine.” The same fraction has been reported for UK. Any indication by the government that the situation is very different for the US is nonsense.

It is important to stress that infected and even vaccinated people are now known to have the ability to transfer the virus to others.

Blockage of Early Home/Outpatient Treatments

I made the case in Pandemic Blunder that at least 70 to 80 percent of COVID deaths could have been prevented by using cheap, safe and fully FDA approved generic medicines, namely hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin. Today, with over 600,000 official COVID deaths in the US, that means over 500,000 deaths could have been prevented with early use of a number of cheap protocols. This is a form of mass murder.

Blame Fauci for creating government guidance that blocked use of the cheap generics. Instead, he engineering and administered the wait-for-the-vaccine pandemic strategy. He intentionally and knowingly traded off the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans to pave the way for big drug companies to make trillions of dollars making COVID vaccines. Sounds awful, but that is the medical tyranny truth.

Though most physicians will not prescribe hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin, there have always been ways to get them through a number of websites. But relatively few Americans have taken this difficult route, perhaps only about 200,000. These generics not only can cure COVID when given soon after initial symptoms or a positive test, but also can be used as a prophylactic to prevent infection. Thus, they are a proven, safe alternative to COVID vaccines that they government does not recognize or support.

Make no mistake, a number of the most qualified physicians fully back the use of the generic protocols, including Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Harvey Risch, Dr. V. Zelenko, Dr. George Fareed and others associated with America’s Frontline Doctors and the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons.

Contagion Controls

When Fauci used his power early in 2020 to create the wait for the vaccine pandemic strategy he placed enormous emphasis on a number of contagion controls.

All of these have been shown with solid research to be largely ineffective in fighting COVID, including masking, lockdowns, quarantines, and school closings. It is pure medical tyranny exercised by authoritarian governments to force people to act against their best interests. Worse than being ineffective, considerable research has shown that the negative impacts of these controls are worse than the impacts from COVID itself. Long gone is the notion of voluntary cooperation and action. Only a few state governors have shown courage in curtailing use of these onerous and ineffective controls.

Even worse, despite the push for vaccination, today there are renewed pressures for masking and other coercive actions for even vaccinated people. Which is strong evidence of the major limitations of the vaccines and little sense for vaccine mandates.

Legislative Actions

Recently, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu signed a “medical freedom” law, banning public places from compelling residents of his state to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Every person has the natural, essential, and inherent right to bodily integrity, free from any threat or compulsion by government to accept an immunization,” the law reads.

It continues: “Accordingly, no person may be compelled to receive an immunization for COVID-19 in order to secure, receive, or access any public facility, any public benefit, or any public service from the state of New Hampshire, or any political subdivision thereof, including but not limited to counties, cities, towns, precincts, water districts, school districts, school administrative units, or quasi-public entities.”

The new law doesn’t supersede a state law requiring about seven vaccines for entry into public schools in the state. But the COVID-19 vaccine is not on that list.

Recently, a federal action was described to create “A Law Against Medical Tyranny” in the form of a constitutional amendment: “Peoples’ Control of Emergency Policies Amendment.” Here is the introduction:

“A bill to amend the Constitution of the United States and/or the constitutions of the individual States to restore the right of the citizenry to limit the powers they delegate to government on their behalf in matters of public health, and to prevent the type of shameful government overreach we the people are still enduring in relation to what is commonly called the Covid 19 Pandemic.”

And here is just one section of the proposed amendment worth attention:

“In any situation in which government officials or their surrogates operate beyond the scope of their powers as limited by the letter or the spirit of this act, they shall lose whatever immunity their office otherwise offers, and be subject to prosecution and punishment for, in a lesser case, felony malfeasance, and in an egregious case involving loss of life, (at minimum) manslaughter.”

Dr. Joel S. Hirschhorn, author of Pandemic Blunder, and many articles on the pandemic, worked on health issues for decades. As a full professor at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, he directed a medical research program between the colleges of engineering and medicine. As a senior official at the Congressional Office of Technology Assessment and the National Governors Association, he directed major studies on health-related subjects; he testified at over 50 US Senate and House hearings and authored hundreds of articles and op-ed articles in major newspapers. He has served as an executive volunteer at a major hospital for more than 10 years. He is a member of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, and America’s Frontline Doctors.

