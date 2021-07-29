https://thehill.com/policy/finance/565404-economic-growth-rose-to-65-percent-annual-rate-in-second-quarter

U.S. economic growth stayed strong in the second quarter as rising vaccinations and a return to pre-pandemic activities unleashed a wave of pent-up demand, according to data released Thursday by the Commerce Department.

U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) grew at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 6.5 percent from April to June, the Commerce Department said, slightly higher than the 6.3 percent growth rate from the first quarter.

The annualized growth rate indicates how much the U.S. economy would have grown if the second quarter’s pace had lasted for 12 months.

A number of economists had expected GDP to grow roughly 8 percent in the second quarter, according to a consensus of estimates, as an American public increasingly vaccinated against COVID-19 returned to restaurants, bars, hotels, entertainment venues, sports events, and vacations hindered by pandemic-related restrictions and health concerns.

The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 economic relief bill signed by President BidenJoe BidenBriahna Joy Gray: White House thinks extending student loan pause is a ‘bad look’ Biden to meet with 11 Democratic lawmakers on DACA: report Former New York state Senate candidate charged in riot MORE in late March also helped push total GDP past its pre-pandemic peak in February 2020, effectively closing the gap in output from COVID-19.

But, a sharp jump in inflation, supply shortages driven by the reopening rush, and the surge of the COVID-19 delta variant later in the quarter caused some analysts to trim down their estimates shortly before Thursday’s report, which came in well below expectations.

“The second-quarter increase in real GDP reflected increases in consumer spending, business investment, exports, and state and local government spending that were partly offset by decreases in inventory investment, housing investment, and federal government spending. Imports, a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, increased,” the Commerce Department said.

Consumer spending rose at an annualized pace of 11.8 percent in the second quarter, slightly higher than the first quarter pace of 11.4 percent, as Americans shifted their purchases from goods to services.

Spending on all goods rose at an annualized 11.6 percent in the second quarter, down from 27.4 percent in the first, while growth in spending on services rose from 3.9 percent to 12 percent between April and June.

While consumers ramped up their spending in the spring, gross private domestic investment—a key driver of economic productivity—fell at 3.5 percent annualized rate in the second quarter, falling deeper from the first quarter’s decline of 2.3 percent.

Growth in investment in equipment and intellectual property said at double digit rates in the second quarter, but investment in both residential and non-residential buildings fell by annualized rates of 9.8 percent and 8 percent each, likely due to surging prices for construction materials.

Updated at 8:58 a.m.

