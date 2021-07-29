https://noqreport.com/2021/07/29/er-visit-exposes-reality-of-modern-medicine/

My family had a scare today. Not the first one, but the scariest. My elderly parents live with me for this exact reason: so I can get them help in an emergency if/when they need it.

I awoke to my mother lying on the couch, white as a ghost and holding her chest. I asked what was wrong and she told me she was having chest pains. After checking her blood pressure, I rushed her to our local ER. What transpired next left me dumbfounded and wondering if there is any way to fix what we witnessed.

The first issue I had arose when we walked in at 9 a.m. to a packed ER. (Mind you, we live in a relatively small area.) The medical staff was stretched to the limit, but they each were holding up well and were quite pleasant. The problem was that probably half of the thirty or so people in the waiting area were clearly non-emergent. They could have or should have either gone to their doctor or to urgent care rather than wasting the resources of the ER.

I guess I do not understand why anyone in their right mind would subject themselves to a lengthy […]