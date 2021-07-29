https://thepostmillennial.com/fox-news-dominates-in-ratings-cnn-and-msnbc-continue-to-fall?utm_campaign=64469
FOX News Channel is ringing in the ratings as they hit the most-watched cable news program for the 18th consecutive week. Recent numbers shows that FOX News beat both CNN and MSNBC combined in both day and primetime total viewers for the second consecutive week, sweeping the board in the highly coveted 25-54 age demographic, according to Nielsen Media Research.
FOX News current top ranking shows include “Unfiltered” with Dan Bongino which sits as the weekend’s most-watched Cable News Program for the third consecutive week among the 25-54 age demographic. “Sunday Night in America” with Trey Gowdy topped both CNN and MSNBC combined in total viewers and Gutfeld! swept ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and NBC’s “The Tonight Show” in total viewers for the second consecutive week.
CNN’s “Reliable Sources” hit their lowest rated week in 2021 while FOX News’ “Media Buzz” beat the program with double-digit numbers.
In the morning time-slot, “FOX & Friends” more than doubled CNN with 1.1 million viewers compared to CNN’s “New Day” at 500,000. While “FOX & Friends” recorded 183,000 viewers in the 25-54 age demographic, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” struggled to rake in 113,000.
FOX News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” remained the highest-rated cable news program in all categories, netting 2.8 million viewers, 484,000 in the 25-54 demo and 304,000 in the 18-49 demo, according to data from Nielsen Media Research.
FOX News’ “Hannity” was neck-and-neck with “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” dominating the 9 o’clock hour, scoring 2.8 million total viewers, 439,000 with A25-54 and 260,000 in the 18-49 category which surpassed all mainstream media news networks.
“The Ingraham Angle” topped MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” in all categories and averaged 2.2 million viewers, 375,000 in the 25-54 demo and 216,000 in the 18-49 demo.
MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” had their lowest watched week on record while Brian Kilmeade guest hosted “FOX News Primetime” which averaged 1.5 million viewers and 238,000 in the 25-54 age demographic.
FOX News’ “The Five” scored 2.4 million total viewers, 327,000 in the 25-54 category and 201,000 in the 18-49 category, outpacing all CNN and MSNBC programs in both categories, according to data from Nielsen Media Research.
For the past 18 weeks, FOX News Channel took the highest spot across the board, edging out all CNN programs including “Anderson Cooper 360”, “Don Lemon Tonight” and “Cuomo Prime Time”.