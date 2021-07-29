https://www.theepochtimes.com/facts-matter-july-29-auditors-finish-counting-ballots-in-arizonas-maricopa-county-twitter-responds-to-ban_3925388.html

Facts Matter (July 29): Auditors Finish Counting Ballots in Arizona’s Maricopa County; Twitter Responds to Ban

The Arizona State Senate just completed the third counting of the ballots. They are now just one step away from completing the final audit report.

Over by the Florida Keys, Cuban refugees are being intercepted by the Coast Guard and… being sent back to Cuba. This is happening as record numbers of illegal aliens are crossing the U.S. southern border. According to new data from the Rio Grande Valley, there is a 900% increase in the number of these border crossers who are testing positive for COVID-19.

Resources:

Sekur (promo code: Roman): https://ept.ms/3yW0Wul

🔵 Arizona:

https://ept.ms/3rINPtT

https://ept.ms/2VdBUYV

🔵 Cuba

https://ept.ms/3liKznI

🔵 Border:

https://ept.ms/3zR44rA

https://ept.ms/3rHbQ4w

https://ept.ms/3i8aQmW

https://ept.ms/3fce1If

https://ept.ms/3C4XBLV

🔵 Title 42:

https://ept.ms/3xaF7FN

Stay tuned for our newsletter so you won’t miss out on our exclusive videos and private events.

Facts Matter is an Epoch Times show available on YouTube.

Follow Roman on Instagram: @epoch.times.roman

Follow EpochTV on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EpochTVus

Twitter: https://twitter.com/EpochTVus