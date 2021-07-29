https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/nicholas-fondacaro/2021/07/28/nets-cover-biden-dumping-covid-infected-illegals-border

With the broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, and NBC) largely backing the CDC’s ridiculous reversal on the mask mandate that demands even the vaccinated to mask up again, and decrying those who would oppose it, the Biden administration was busy bussing and dumping COVID-infected illegal immigrants into American border towns without notifying local officials and without a way to track them.

In place of reporting on President Biden’s COVID-spreading policy, the Wednesday evening newscasts hyped how Biden was contemplating mandating vaccinations for federal workers. ABC’s World News Tonight and NBC Nightly News highlighted Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) calling Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) a moron for saying liberals wanted a perpetual lockdown. And CBS Evening News mourned over PBS canceling the Arthur cartoon.

With the networks uninterested in shining a light into the dark corners of Biden’s swamp, it was up to Fox News Channel’s Special Report once again. “There are increasing concerns about COVID tonight along the southern border,” announced fill-in anchor Trace Gallagher. “Reports say many illegal immigrants who have tested positive for the virus are being released into areas where they can interact with the public.”

After noting that La Joya, Texas had experienced its share of surges in illegal border crossings before, State Department correspondent Rich Edson shared this new grievance from Sgt. Manuel Casas of the town’s police department: “No one told the police department that these people were here. And no one told us that these people were possibly ill.”

According to Edson, the Biden administration had dumped a COVID-infected family into La Joya with no warning, allowing them to wander coughing and sneezing into a restaurant:

Police say Catholic Charities has rented this hotel to house migrants who’ve tested positive for COVID-19. They say they only found out when a customer at a burger restaurant next door flagged down a patrolling officer and told them a family inside was sneezing, coughing, and unmasked. Police say the family members told them Customs and Border Protection processed them a few days earlier and that they tested positive for COVID.

Edson adding: “La Joya’s mayor claims there is no communication between the federal government and local charities helping these migrants. Police say CBP released the migrants to Catholic Charities, they say federal officials issued the migrants forms to register within 60 days at a local immigration office, wherever they end up.”

“Nobody watches them and they were walking around and the police department put out a health alert because some of them were sick,” decried Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX).

After noting that a local judge had demanded “federal immigration officials to stop releasing infected migrants into our community” and wanted the return of mask mandates from Governor Greg Abbott (R), Edson noted that Abbott had called up the Texas National Guard to help enforce Texas State law and reroute illegals to the ports of entry, “Though, Texas cannot deport anyone nor enforce federal immigration law.”

And according to a Washington Post report out Wednesday, “A spike in coronavirus infections in Mexico and along the southern U.S. border has shelved Biden administration plans to phase out the controversial public health law used to return more than 1 million migrants to Mexico, according to U.S. officials working on border policy.”

The paper also noted that “The administration now fears it will be blamed for a pandemic resurgence made worse by the border influx.”

No kidding.

The transcript is below, click “expand” to read:

Fox News Channel’s Special Report

July 28, 2021

6:09:51 p.m. Eastern TRACE GALLAGHER: There are increasing concerns about COVID tonight along the southern border. Reports say many illegal immigrants who have tested positive for the virus are being released into areas where they can interact with the public. Correspondent Rich Edson is in La Joya, Texas tonight. [Cuts to video] RICH EDSON: In La Joya, Texas town of about 4,500 residents, city officials say their border down has experienced migrant surges before. This time there’s a significant difference. SGT. MANUEL CASAS (La Joya, TX Police): No one told the police department that these people were here. And no one told us that these people were possibly ill. EDSON: Police say Catholic Charities has rented this hotel to house migrants who’ve tested positive for COVID-19. They say they only found out when a customer at a burger restaurant next door flagged down a patrolling officer and told them a family inside was sneezing, coughing, and unmasked. Police say the family members told them Customs and Border Protection processed them a few days earlier and that they tested positive for COVID. REP. HENRY CUELLAR (D-TX): No body watches them and they were walking around and the police department put out a health alert because some of them were sick. EDSON: La Joya’s mayor claims there is no communication between the federal government and local charities helping these migrants. Police say CBP released the migrants to Catholic Charities, they say federal officials issued the migrants forms to register within 60 days at a local immigration office, wherever they end up. The county judge here says, “I call on federal immigration officials to stop releasing infected migrants into our community and I am further calling on Governor Abbott to return to Hidalgo county the safety tools he took away that would help us slow the spread of this disease.” [Cuts back to live] Now, here that means mask mandates. Instead, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered the Texas National Guard to assist in arresting any migrants who may be breaking state law. He has also authorized Texas law enforcement to stop vehicles with certain migrants and then reroute them to their ports of entry. Though, Texas cannot deport anyone nor enforce federal immigration law. Trace? GALLAGHER: Rich Edson live for us at the border. Rich, thank you.

