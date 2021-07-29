https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/nicholas-fondacaro/2021/07/28/nets-skip-fmr-senator-assaulted-robbed-phone-oakland

Despite crime continuing to skyrocket in major cities throughout President Biden’s America, his staunch allies in the broadcast networks were largely tight-lipped about it on their morning and evening newscasts. Not even the Monday assault and robbery of former Democratic Senator Barbara Boxer (CA) could shake Biden’s sentinels at ABC, CBS, and NBC. But interestingly, Boxer appeared on CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront Tuesday night where she and Burnett lamented the rise in crime, and blamed the defund the police movement and “progressive” bail reform efforts.

“The former Senator, who’s 80 years old says she walking by herself, and someone came up, pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone, and then jumped back into a car,” Burnett reported. “And all of this happened in broad daylight.”

According to Boxer’s retelling of what happened, it appeared she, “an old lady” was just a target of opportunity for “young” guys looking to steal a new phone:

But this day was a different day for me and so unexpected and so scary. Because I was on the phone with some business partners talking about some issues and I wanted to get to a quiet street so that people wouldn’t hear all the noise in the back front. And obviously, there were a couple of guys who were waiting to find an old lady with a new cell phone. And literally, that’s what they wanted. And so one of them kind of stalked me. I didn’t think much of it. He got in a car and I thought, “okay, he’s leaving, but then the other fellow jumped out of the car, and started to run toward me and I started to run away. And he essentially, sort of at the same time, slammed me in the back, grabbed my phone because my hand obviously let go of the phone. My earphones fell on the ground.

Surprisingly, Burnett eventually seemed to blame the rise in crime, especially violent crime on the left’s defund the police movement. “Homicide, 69 percent increase in Oakland from a year ago. Assaults with a gun 58 percent increase. Robberies up, such like you experienced … up 14 percent,” she noted.

Adding: “Senator, the reason I give these numbers is to put it in context because the Oakland City Council just voted to move $18 million away from the police department to other programs, mental health programs, other things, but away from the police department.”

A short time later, Burnett played a soundbite of Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown decrying the city’s judges for releasing people charged with murder until trial. “I don’t think there’s another city in this country releasing people charged with murder back into the community on electronic monitoring,” he said.

Burnett cited crime statistics from one of Boxer’s neighboring cities, San Francisco to show how liberal bail reform was putting people in danger. “Half of people released from jail in San Francisco who get out before trial — you used to not be able to do that — failed to show up to court. Even more, arrested for allegedly committing another crime while free,” she huffed.

And in her final comments, Boxer stated the painfully obvious: “We don’t want people out on the streets who are a danger to other people. Of course, we don’t. We have to keep them in jail.”

This indifference to the rising crime wave in America was made possible because of lucrative sponsorships from Febreze on ABC, Liberty Mutual on CBS, and Bayer on NBC. Their contact information is linked so you can tell them about the biased news they fund.

The transcript is below, click “expand” to read:

CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront

July 27, 2021

7:45:23 p.m. Eastern ERIN BURNETT: Tonight, Oakland police searching for the person who assaulted and robbed former Democratic Senator Barbara Boxer. The former Senator, who’s 80 years old says she walking by herself, and someone came up, pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone, and then jumped back into a car. And all of this happened in broad daylight. Out front now, former Democratic Senator Barbara Boxer. And Senator, I’m so glad that you’re okay. It’s really terrifying and upsetting thing to have happen; daylight walking down the street. I mean, can you tell me what you experienced, what exactly happened? FMR. SEN. BARBARA BOXER (D-CA): Yes, I can. First, I just want to say we’ve had a place in Oakland since 2005 and we love it and we’ve never had a hint of any kind of problem, Jack London Square is beautiful by the bay. Wonderful restaurants. Wonderful greenery. And so, I wanted to say that. But this day was a different day for me and so unexpected and so scary. Because I was on the phone with some business partners talking about some issues and I wanted to get to a quiet street so that people wouldn’t hear all the noise in the back front. And obviously, there were a couple of guys who were waiting to find an old lady with a new cell phone. And literally, that’s what they wanted. And so one of them kind of stalked me. I didn’t think much of it. He got in a car and I thought, “okay, he’s leaving, but then the other fellow jumped out of the car, and started to run toward me and I started to run away. And he essentially, sort of at the same time, slammed me in the back, grabbed my phone because my hand obviously let go of the phone. My earphones fell on the ground. And more than anything else, I was shaking. I’ve never been so surprised and it was so fast and I was just not ready. I was stunned and they were young. They were young. That’s what’s so upsetting. BURNETT: So, the Oakland police chief recently was talking to me and he was saying he’s extremely worried about the rise in crime. Now, obviously you’re talking about a very upsetting incident—a petty crime. But, of course, as petty crimes rise, more serious crimes have as well. Homicide, 69 percent increase in Oakland from a year ago. Assaults with a gun 58 percent increase. Robberies up, such like you experienced. Actually – only, I put that in quotes only up 14 percent. Senator, the reason I give these numbers is to put it in context because the Oakland City Council just voted to move $18 million away from the police department to other programs, mental health programs, other things, but away from the police department. (…) 7:5012 p.m. Eastern BURNETT: I mean, in the context of the broader conversation about the surge in violent crime in many cities in this country, I wanted to ask you one other thing, though. The Chicago police superintendent is speaking out. He’s blaming the rise in crime there on courts releasing these criminals. Right? In part just go ahead and release, bail reform. Here he is. DAVID BROWN (Chicago Police superintendent): Can the courts hold people in jail who are violent, who have been arrested, who have been charged with murder? Murder. I don’t think there’s another city in this country releasing people charged with murder back into the community on electronic monitoring. BURNETT: And Senator, closer to home for you there was a study. Half of people released from jail in San Francisco who get out before trial — you used to not be able to do that — failed to show up to court. Even more arrested for allegedly committing another crime while free. Do you think that bail reform, which is something progressives have championed, is at the heart of solving the crime problem right now? BOXER: I think we have to look at all of these things and we need to base our decisions on what is happening. Clearly, the Chicago police chief knows exactly what he’s talking about. We don’t want people out on the streets who are a danger to other people. Of course, we don’t. We have to keep them in jail. And we have to try to reach them in jail and get them on a better path. Look, crime in America –this is been around a long time. Democrats, Republicans, we need to come together and we need to get at the root cause of it. And we need to be very strong with tough love on our kids, real enforcement, and more community policing. I believe in that and I always have. (…)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

