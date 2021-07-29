https://noqreport.com/2021/07/29/fascists-get-beat-up-by-jews/

There was a “We Are Israel” Rally in El Cajon, California, last Sunday. A group called Shield of David held the event to heighten awareness about hate crimes and antisemitism against Jewish Americans. Counter-protesters claiming to be pro-Palestinian (but who look like Antifa) showed up.

Things – at least in this encounter – did not go well for them. As a reminder, Antifa is – in the truest sense of left-wing antics – exactly what they claim to oppose. They are far-left, pro-violence and intimidation. You know, fascists. Their goals are to secure all the fight on the Left and have been for 100 years.

Whenever possible, Democrats set them free or waive their fines or jail time.

Related: Looks Like the Dems Have Brought in BLM and Antifa Out-Of-State Hired Guns to Push CRT and More in NH

So, when they show up, the only mission is to shut up or shut down whatever it is that’s going on in the neighborhood. They are not there to ensure a balanced message or (in this case) to promote the cause of Palestinians. The so-called pro-Palestinian movement in America exists for one purpose (just like every other so-called left-wing cause). As an […]